Caturday felid trifecta: A lovely cat with vitiligo, Star Wars scene recreated with cats, Business Cat gets wormed

As usual, we have three cat-related items today. The first, from the reliable site LoveMeow, shows Scrappy, an 18-year-old cat who “suffers” from vitiligo, a condition in which patches of skin (and in this case, fur) lose their pigmentation. Scrappy was born black, and started getting patches of white in the last few years. He doesn’t seem to be suffering, but he’s certainly become a beautiful and unusual cat!

Here’s a movie scene from “The Empire Strikes Back” (I’ve never seen it), performed with cats. (We’ll have more of these in subsequent weeks.) On the top is the original, withe the moggie action below:

Finally, in the latest strip of “The Adventures of Business Cat“, Business Cat gets wormed—with the predictable results:

