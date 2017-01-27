Pence: evolution denialist

Ladies and gentlemen, if you’re an American, hear the words of your new Vice President as he disses evolution. The first one is from 2002, with Pence emoting on the floor of the House of Representatives. Pence is making that old argument that evolution is “only a theory,” which is clear when he argues that evolution is not a FACT. By now we should all know what a genuine scientific theory is—and it’s not just a guess or an idle speculation. He then asks that “other theories of the origin of species” be taught, like the creationism adhered to by this nation’s founders—a creationism described in the book of Genesis—or the “theory of intelligent design.” He then says that the “truth of faith” will become apparent, whatever that means.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, comrades: here is your Vice President.:

(See some quotes at alternative media syndicate).

And here’s Chris Matthews boring into Pence about evolution as he waffles about evolution and global warming on the “Hardball” show. (The evolution bit starts at 1:37 and continues sporadically to the end). This took place in 2009. Pence is waffling a bit more, but he simply refuses to sign on to the scientific facts. Sadly, Matthews keeps asking Pence if he “believes in evolution,” which puts evolution into the status of a belief system, like religion. Far better to ask if he “accepts the scientific fact of evolution.”

Pence finally says that we need to teach all the “facts” to the kids and let the kids themselves sort it out. Of course, some of the “facts” he’s referring to are misguided attacks on evolution.

Rarely does one see a reporter give a politician this hard a time on evolution and science in general.