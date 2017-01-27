Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! We’re reached the end of the week, for it’s Friday, January 27, 2017. This means that in the U.S. it’s National Chocolate Cake Day, and most everywhere it’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the day on which the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp was liberated by the Russian Army in 1945.

On this day in 1302, Dante was exiled from Florence, and, in 1593, the seven-year trial (!) of Giordano Bruno for heresy began in Rome; he was burned at the stake in 1600. Exactly 13 years, later the trial of Guy Fawkes and his conspirators began; this was more expedient, with their execution taking place after only four days. On this day in 1880, Edison received a patent for his light bulb (“incandescent lamp”). Finally, in 1967, three astronauts— Gus Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee—died in a fire during a test of the Apollo 1 spacecraft at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

Notables born on this day include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756, died in 1791), Lewis Carroll (1832), Donna Reed (1921), physicist Samuel C. C. Ting (1936), Mikhail Baryshnikov (1948), and Keith Olbermann (1959). Those who died on this day include Giuseppe Verdi (1901), Mahalia Jackson (1972), Jack Paar (2004), John Updike (2009), and the reclusive J. D. Salinger (2010). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is puffing herself up over a trivial achievement, because, after all, she’s the Princess:

Hili: I get better and better results. A: And that means? Hili: I run along this sofa faster than I think.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam coraz lepsze wyniki.

Ja: To znaczy?

Hili: Przebiegam wzdłuż sofy szybciej niż myślę.

And out in Winnipeg, where snow still lies thickly, Gus is warm inside, lying on the blanket that was a Christmas gift to his staff:



Finally, some lagniappe from that most reliable Twitter site, Emergency Kittens:

this my potato pic.twitter.com/OS6zNtAl1s — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 27, 2017