A reader’s comment on free speech: not for white supremacists!

It’s comments like the one below, which I simply threw into the bin, that make me want to keep defending free speech. As long as we have misguided folks like this one, who think that free speech is only for themselves and their friends, then someone needs to keep emphasizing what free speech is about.

This came from reader “Steve Brule,” commenting on “I’m an answerer on Askers“:

Hey i don’t know if you heard, but Richard Spencer got punched again and i was wondering when we can expect another post telling us we have to respect white supremacists and show them courtesy

3 Comments

  1. GBJames
    sub

  2. clifhiker
    I’m just happy to hear that Richard Spencer was punched.

  3. Chris G
    Mr Brule is touting the strawman-argument we see so often on this issue: that defending free-speech means you must respect what’s being freely spoken.
    Nothing of the sort is intended nor implied.
    Free-speech is a principle that is content independent,
    Chris G.

