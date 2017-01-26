Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on January 26, 2017, and it’s National Peanut Brittle Day. I haven’t had it in years, but when it’s made right, with real butter and fresh peanuts, it’s a toothsome morsel. It’s also Australia Day, the National Holiday of that land.

On January 26, 1861, Louisiana seceded from the Union, part of the run-up to the Civil War. In 1911, Glenn Curtiss successfully flew the first seaplane, and, in 1926, television was first demonstrated successfully. And on this day in 1998,U.S. President Bill Clinton, appearing on televisiion having had “sexual relations” with “that woman”, the woman being former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Notables born on this day include Douglas MacArthur (1880), Bessie Colmean (1892, see below), Maria von Trapp (1905), Paul Newman (1925, in my view one of the handsomest actors ever), Angela Davis (1944), and Ellen DeGeneres (1958). Those who died on this day include Henry Briggs (1630, deviser of base 10 logarithms), Edward Jenner (1823), Abner Doubleday (1893), Nelson Rockefeller (1979), and Hugh Trevor-Roper (2003). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata and Andrzej are recovering very slowly from their viruses, with Malgorzata reporting, “Still alive if just barely,” and they’re intrepid enough to have produced another Hili dialogue. In this one the indolent Editor is, as usual, pretending to work:

Hili: Checking is the most difficult part in science and journalism. A: That’s right but why do you say that? Hili: Because I’m checking all the time.

In Polish:

Hili: W nauce i w dziennikarstwie najtrudniejsze jest sprawdzanie.

Ja: To prawda, ale dlaczego to mówisz?

Hili: Bo ja cały czas sprawdzam.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 1892 birth of Bessie Coleman , the first black female pilot in America, and the first to hold both a domestic and international pilot’s license. She became famous as a barnstormer and exhibition flyer, and, sadly, died at 34 in a plane crash.