Rogue Twitter accounts purportedly created by disaffected science agencies

After Tr*mp ordered various science-related Federal agencies to undergo a social media blackout a few days ago (and forced the “rogue” Badlands National Park account, which was tweeting out climate-change announcements, to withdraw its facts), various other rogue accounts have sprung up. Now many or most of these may be bogus, not having anything to do with disaffected employees of those agencies, but I suspect at least some are real; if I find out more information I’ll post it here. The San Diego Union-Tribune counted 24, but the list compiled by Alice Stollmeyer, below, has 47.
Take these with a grain of salt. They may be hoaxes, but some may be real expressions of revolt by federal agencies.
And if you’re a scientist, remember that planning is in the works for a Scientists’ March on Washington, a science-oriented equivalent to the recent Women’s March. The data hasn’t yet been set.
To silence anyone is anti democratic. I love this and am so glad the scientific community plans on making their voices heard. It may be a long 4 years for Trump if we keep standing together and marching! -C
I’ve already looked at some of these. I think they could be excellent, if they stay focused on the science of the respective agency they’re speaking (unofficially) for. If they wander all over the map, posting on politics, personal opinions, retweeting everything that catches their interest, etc., their efforts will be far less effective.
I suggest they become mirror accts, posting specific information that their respective agencies are not tweeting about.