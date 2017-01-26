I’m an answerer on Askers

There’s a new app for your phone or mobile device called “Askers“, which you can download for free (and get the details at this site). What happens is that there are “experts” in some areas whom you can ask a question, presumably about their area. If they choose to answer it (and answers, which are recorded, are limited to one minute), you pay something like five bucks, and the answerer gets a cut. But if other people listen to the answer to your question, for which they pay 33 cents, you get some money back. The more people who listen, the more you get back.

I guess for now I’m the resident evolutionary biologist, and have answered exactly one question (which I got today), but the people on board look good, including Sean Carroll and Lawrence Krauss in physics, Peter Boghossian in philosophy, and a diverse group of authors, experts in foreign policy, and so on.

For a short while listening to some of the answers is free (e.g. Krauss on “What came before the Big Bang”?, Sean Carrol on “Does loop quantum gravity hold promise?” and Peter Boghossian on “Should ‘street epistomologists’ focus their effort on educators?”). Eventually it will nearly all be pay for play.

It sounds like a good idea, which is why I agreed to participate, because all of a sudden anybody can ask you anything they want. Now, we get to choose which questions to answer, but it’s hard to imagine a juicy question on evolution I wouldn’t field. I’d suggest downloading the “Askers” app and then fire away.

Here’s a video introduction to the site: