Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a wet Chicago Wednesday—January 25, 2017.  It’s National Irish Coffee Day (didn’t we just have that?), one of the few “sweet” drinks I actually like, particularly when made with Jameson’s Irish Whiskey, strong black coffee (preferably a triple or quadruple espresso), and real whipped cream. It’s also National Voters’ Day in India, the world’s largest democracy.

On Jnauary 25 1858, according to Wikipedia, a famous occasional song had its debut: “The Wedding March by Felix Mendelssohn is played at the marriage of Queen Victoria’s daughter, Victoria, and Friedrich of Prussia, and becomes a popular wedding processional.” On this day in 1915, trans-US phone service began when Alexander Graham Bell spoke from New York to his famous associate Thomas Watson in San Francisco. In 1924, the first Winter Olympics began in Chamonix, France, and, in 1961, JFK held the very first Presidential news conference (I bet he answered questions, too!). On this day in 1971, Charles Manson and three female members of his family were convicted for the Tate-LaBianca murders. Finally, on January 25, 1996, murderer Billy Bailey became the last person in the US to be hanged. He rejected the option of lethal injection, and the state of Delaware had to make extensive preparations and do a ton of research, for it hadn’t hanged anyone in five decades.

Notables born on this day include Robert Burns (1759; is it Burns Night tonight?), W. Somerset Maugham (1874), Virginia Woolf (1882), and Etta James (1938). Those who died on this day include Lucas Cranach the Younger (1586), Al Capone (1947, syphillis), Ava Gardner (1990, ♥), and Philip Johnson (2005). Here’s a section of “The Last Judgment” by Lucas Cranach the Elder (painted 1525-1530):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we have a Hili dialogue, so Andrzej and Malgorzata aren’t completely moribund—though I’ve not heard from them about their flu. Once again Hili is touting her appearance and lovely fur; as she once bragged, she’s beautiful to look at, lovely to touch, and her coat is suitable for every occasion.

Hili: Do I look impressive?
A:No doubt for mice you do.
In Polish:
Hili: Czy wyglądam imponująco?
Ja: Dla myszy z pewnością.

Out in the windy wilds of Winnipeg, Gus got himself baked on ‘nip:. As staff Taskin reports:

I put new catnip in this large toy yesterday and of course Gus noticed immediately. 🙂

Here’s a photo of the stoned cat with this caption:

Look at that face! That ‘nipped out adorable face!

Finally, a nice tw**t about the World’s Worst Cat:

  1. jardino
    >>is it Burns Night tonight?

    It certainly is – and I’m going out to catch a haggis and cook it!

    Alan.

    • Dominic
      I caught one on its migration through London…

    • Dominic
      BUT – I am out of whisky!!!

  2. rickflick
    Or worlds BEST cat. Ever.

  3. Dominic
    Watch out Jerry – Trump is sending in the Feds!
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-chicago-idUSKBN15907T

  4. Ken Kukec
    …in 1961, JFK held the very first Presidential news conference …

    Is that the first televised news conference? (I should think prior presidents held conferences with print and radio reporters.)

