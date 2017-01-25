Trumpiana: more bad news

Liberals and progressives, there is more bad news in the offing, at least according to President Tr*mp’s highly active Twitter account. Here’s item #1:

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

At 1:25 p.m. EST, Trump is going to announce details of THE WALL when he visits the Department of Homeland Security. Good luck getting Mexico to pay for it!

But, as CNN reports, Trump is looking into diverting aid funds currently directed towards Mexico into building the damn wall. Other anti-immigration measures are expected to follow shortly, including the elimination of “sanctuary cities”, which have laws preventing the handover of undocumented immigrants to federal authorities, and a host of other restrictions, including a temporary ban on refugees and restriction of immigration from six Middle Eastern countries.

I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week.Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

CNN has Tr*mp’s shortlist for the Scalia replacement, and believe me, none of the choices are pretty. Most are young, with some barely over 40, which means they could be sitting on the court for four decades. They are of course all conservatives, though that won’t change the balance of the court. But at least one of them, William Pryor (54), has called the Roe v. Wade decision “the worst abomination in the history of Constitutional law”, and I’m hoping that we won’t see that landmark decision overturned in the next few years. Trump used to be pro-choice, but of course is now pandering to his right-wing constituents.

The Republicans’ refusal to even consider Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, is something that I can’t forgive; it violates all precedent and was purely obstructionist.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Leave it alone, Donald; there’s not the slightest evidence that this took place. He’s already won; why waste these resources and risk alienating even more people, including some Republican congresspeople. This is the act of an offended bully and narcissist.

Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN – public is smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Yes, he’s continuing his campaign against the press; in this case the “fake news” of CNN. Oy vey!