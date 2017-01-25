Trumpiana: more bad news

Liberals and progressives, there is more bad news in the offing, at least according to President Tr*mp’s highly active Twitter account. Here’s item #1:
At 1:25 p.m. EST, Trump is going to announce details of THE WALL when he visits the Department of Homeland Security. Good luck getting Mexico to pay for it!
But, as CNN reports, Trump is looking into diverting aid funds currently directed towards Mexico into building the damn wall. Other anti-immigration measures are expected to follow shortly, including the elimination of “sanctuary cities”, which have laws preventing the handover of undocumented immigrants to federal authorities, and a host of other restrictions, including a temporary ban on refugees and restriction of immigration from six Middle Eastern countries.
CNN has Tr*mp’s shortlist for the Scalia replacement, and believe me, none of the choices are pretty. Most are young, with some barely over 40, which means they could be sitting on the court for four decades. They are of course all conservatives, though that won’t change the balance of the court. But at least one of them, William Pryor (54), has called the Roe v. Wade decision “the worst abomination in the history of Constitutional law”, and I’m hoping that we won’t see that landmark decision overturned in the next few years. Trump used to be pro-choice, but of course is now pandering to his right-wing constituents.
The Republicans’ refusal to even consider Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, is something that I can’t forgive; it violates all precedent and was purely obstructionist.
Leave it alone, Donald; there’s not the slightest evidence that this took place. He’s already won; why waste these resources and risk alienating even more people, including some Republican congresspeople. This is the act of an offended bully and narcissist.
Yes, he’s continuing his campaign against the press; in this case the “fake news” of CNN. Oy vey!
CNN replied to that last one:
“According to Nielsen cumulative numbers, 34 million people watched CNN’s inauguration day coverage on television. 34 million watched Fox News. There were an additional 16.9 million live video starts on CNN Digital platforms. Those are the facts.”
More and more, I’m convinced that much of this is payback for the “libruls” who opposed him. Also distraction while he directs his kids to do everything they can to make off with as much money as they can. They’re probably out cutting financial deals worldwide.
Most insecure person I’ve ever seen.
If they are cutting deal then we’ll be hard pressed to know.
Yes, he’s likely to nominate whichever judge he thinks will make liberals scream the loudest. All those rallies gave him a pretty shrewd idea of what will make the people who love him most love him even more. Do anything which makes the liberals scream. A Supreme Court judge who will roll the country back to the 19th century; a flag amendment which removes citizenship for violation; a press shut down; public schools turned into Bible academies — whatever. They want blood; he wants to give them what they want.
Not “what is in the best interest of the entire country?” but “who will it piss off?”
I think a lot of it is about Trump’s man-child ego
Child-child ego?
I read on Wikipedia that Pryor called for the removal of another judge who favored having the Ten Commandments outside the Alabama Judicial Building. That’s surprising and probably shows a sense of personal restraint and maybe even the willingness to reconsider his opinions.
It was Judge Roy Moore. My recollection is that Pryor said he thought the Ten Commandment should be in front of every courthouse, but Moore had made the mistake of directly defying the order of a higher court, and that broke protocol.
Back in 2003, when he was the Alabama attorney general, William Pryor prosecuted the removal from office of Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore — we all remember him, right? — based on Moore’s refusal to remove his three-ton granite-block copy of the 10 commandments from the state judicial building.
At the time of these proceedings, Pryor said he had no personal objection to displaying the Decalogue in the courthouse, but that as AG he had no choice but to fulfill his constitutional obligation to seek Moore’s removal, given Moore’s obdurate refusal to obey the order of a superior federal court to remove the monument on First Amendment grounds.
I don’t think there’s much reason to be encouraged if William Pryor receives the new SCOTUS nomination.
One of the things it’s hardest to forgive Bill Clinton for is that both of his Supreme Court nominees were not only old, but older than the two appointed by Bush Snr (who were therefore *even younger* at the time of their appointment). That’s just dumb — and now, twenty years later, perhaps disastrously dumb.
And I never have and never will forgive Sandra Day O’Connor for retiring from the Court to “spend more time with [her] family.” When you accept a position on the US Supreme Court, you’re accepting the responsibility of basically running the entire country’s legal system and deciding its precedents with eight other people, for the rest of your life to the best of your abilities. You do not retire to because there are other things you feel like doing, especially during an administration that you know will appoint someone who is the ideological opposite of you and while the Court is sharply divided.
I am still angry about it.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 60, and Stephen Breyer 55, when they were nominated to the Court. They are now in their 24th and 23rd years of SCOTUS service, respectively. Those are all pretty good numbers for Supreme Court justices, historically speaking.
Maybe they just seemed old at the time of their appointments because we were all much younger then. 🙂
The Senate Democrats have the capacity to block every Trump Supreme Court nomination through the use of the filibuster, which would then require 60 votes to confirm the nominee. The Senate Republicans have only 52 members; the Democrats have 48. But, three questions arise. First, will the Senate Democrats remain united to prevent 60 votes to end the filibuster? Second, assuming the Democrats block the first nominee, do they have the political gumption to block the second and third nominees? Third, will the Republicans resort to the “nuclear option” to get a nominee confirmed? The “nuclear option” is changing the Senate rules to allow a nominee to be confirmed by a simple majority. There are several Republican senators who are quite wedded to the filibuster rule. So, whether the Republican leadership can get the nuclear option passed is an open question.
There is a debate among Democrats regarding strategy. Should they oppose Trump on everything, such as the Republicans did with Obama or should they only selectively oppose him? My view is that they should oppose Trump on everything, particularly something as important as a Supreme Court justice. Remember, the Republicans blocked Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland (to replace Scalia) for over a year. If the Democrats roll over, I will be deeply disappointed.
The more Trump attacks the media, the angrier it gets — and that’s cashing out in favor of honest, open, brash journalism with words like “LIE” in the very headlines.
One of the dire predictions made after Trump’s election does not seem to be coming true: that reporters would adopt a cringing, compliant attitude towards Trump for fear of losing their access. They’d be afraid to say bad things about him or they could lose their press pass. But Trump pushed them way too far for that. They are pissed — and they have prime access to the media because they ARE the media.
I’m imagining a gaggle of top reporters getting together in a bar one night and saying “okay, let’s stop pussyfooting around hoping it’s not that bad or we can have a positive influence on him or something. Fuck this shit — this is WAR.”
Yes, but to what end? The people who voted for Trump don’t seem to care (or rather they approve), and the ones who didn’t are already convinced he’s evil. The New York Times seems to be publishing strong, anti-Trump editorials every other day, but I stopped reading them months ago. If everything he does is bad, then it looks a lot like media bias. Articles about his stupid tweets, for example, drown out substantive news on what he’s doing. The press is still falling into the trap of Trump’s being good headline fodder (just like they did in the election).
It’s the investigation into voter fraud that scares me the most. My concerns with Trump start way before any discussion of policy. My fear is that he is going to break the system and that it is not just a matter of waiting four years for a chance to remove him. Given his demonstrated disregard for reality, he can state any results he wants for this investigation and then claim that justifies any actions he wants to take. And they will undoubtedly be to strengthen his hold on power.
I hope I’m wrong but I am afraid that the history books will show Citizens United and the election of Trump as the beginning of the end of the American republic.
It’s going to be important to sort what is Trump posturing (or perhaps flailing), and what is actually being implemented. For example, Trump may think that he’s moving forward on the wall or he may know what it’s actually impractical, but in either case there would need to be Congressional action to fund it, which isn’t assured.
I read an interesting piece a couple months ago about the difficulties of building a wall such as Trump has touted. One thing in particular that stands out is that much of the wall would have to be built in areas that have zero infrastructure. No roads to bring in people and equipment, no housing for workers, no food, no water, no electricity. The cost of the physical materials to build a wall is one thing, but the cost of the rest would be yuge.
Indeed, I wish people (especially the media) would stop taking every tweet from this infamously full of shit and unstable man as if it’s a statement of fact. He knows now that he can use tweets both to convince his base of lies and to cause media uproar so he can distract from other things. We could also find ourselves in a “boy who cried wolf” scenario if we keep doing this for too long, constantly bringing up things he has tweeted for long periods of time that have yet to or may never come to fruition.
I hate Trump and think he is the worst President in modern history, but I have to take issue with a couple things here. First, I don’t understand what the problem is with building a wall on a country’s border when that country has had several million illegal immigrants coming in over that border every years for several decades. The principal at issue here is whether or not a country is wrong to take non-lethal, humane efforts to protect its own borders. I don’t see how a wall is any different from having a border patrol or other measures to protect a border that is infamous for being porous and constantly used for illegal crossing, both of people and drugs run by murderous cartels.
Second, while I abhor the idea of the “sanctuary cities” being shut down, it has always been the case that federal law supersedes all local law. If a President wants the DOJ to start enforcing a federal law that is being bucked by certain municipalities, that is again a principal which shouldn’t really cause shock or severe denunciations. I wish it wouldn’t happen, but I can’t find it within myself to be all that angry about it, especially after there wasn’t much outrage about all the deportations Obama engaged in.
Everything else here is terrible though 😦
Finally a renewal of an old Victorian term- Tin-pot Dictator, defined as-An autocratic ruler with little political credibility, but with self-delusions of grandeur.
Trump starts clamping down on science. Communication lockdown at EPA, USDA and NIH.
And this:
The employees were notified by EPA officials on Tuesday that the administration had instructed EPA’s communications team to remove the website’s climate change page, which contains links to scientific global warming research, as well as detailed data on emissions. The page could go down as early as Wednesday, the sources said.
“If the website goes dark, years of work we have done on climate change will disappear,” one of the EPA staffers told Reuters, who added some employees were scrambling to save some of the information housed on the website, or convince the Trump administration to preserve parts of it.
One thing we can all do is subscribe toa newspaper. Subscribe to magazines. Don’t just read them online. One of the problems is lack of funding for good journalism. I saw something somewhere that Mother Jones(?) had spent $350k to write some really good investigative reporting but had got only $5k in ad revenue from it. We need to support our journalists.
I also hope they support themselves. When Trump refused to take a CNN question the rest of the reporters in the room should have refused to ask one until he answered CNN. Next time, they could be the one ignored.
Six days in and Trump is acting like the Boss, doing everything in his power to do.
It appears if you want to be a thug president, it’s possible.