Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we some lovely photos of moths from reader Tony Eales, who hales from Brisbane and has contributed several nice batches of photos in the past. His notes are indented.

Your story about those cute moths in Hawaii inspired me to put together a collection of unusual moths. Many I have only ID to the family level, and I’m not sure about some of those, either, so any moth experts should feel free to weigh in.

Culladia cuneiferellusThe first is one of my favourites and has been IDed to species level.  It does a good imitation of a small dead twig:

culladia-cuneiferellus

Erechthias sp.  The next one I love to show people and ask them to figure out which way it’s facing. [Readers?]

erechthias

Geometridae.  The next comes from one of the most beautiful and varied families. Makes them a nightmare to work out the species. Their caterpillars are easy to recognise as they are the classic “inchworm”:

geometridae

Glyphipterigidae. I really can’t be sure about this next one. This family, the Glyphipterigidae, contains many tiny beautifully iridescent members, so I’m taking a punt that my moth is one of them.

glyphipterigidae

Gracillariidae.  The next is in the same family as the leaf miner moths you featured a little while back:

gracillariidae

Pterophoridae. Plume moth. A bizarre looking family of moths:

pterophoridae

Pyralidae. Really I’m just guessing the family of this one by its general appearance and the way it holds itself. I could be way off. A big family with 6000 species, so it’s a good bet:

pyralidae

Tortricidae. Leaf roller moth. To me it looks like a moth interpreted by Dr Seuss:

tortricidae

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:30 am and filed under insects. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: