Today we some lovely photos of moths from reader Tony Eales, who hales from Brisbane and has contributed several nice batches of photos in the past. His notes are indented.

Your story about those cute moths in Hawaii inspired me to put together a collection of unusual moths. Many I have only ID to the family level, and I’m not sure about some of those, either, so any moth experts should feel free to weigh in. Culladia cuneiferellus. The first is one of my favourites and has been IDed to species level. It does a good imitation of a small dead twig:

Erechthias sp. The next one I love to show people and ask them to figure out which way it’s facing. [Readers?]

Geometridae. The next comes from one of the most beautiful and varied families. Makes them a nightmare to work out the species. Their caterpillars are easy to recognise as they are the classic “inchworm”:

Glyphipterigidae. I really can’t be sure about this next one. This family, the Glyphipterigidae, contains many tiny beautifully iridescent members, so I’m taking a punt that my moth is one of them.

Gracillariidae. The next is in the same family as the leaf miner moths you featured a little while back:

Pterophoridae. Plume moth. A bizarre looking family of moths:

Pyralidae. Really I’m just guessing the family of this one by its general appearance and the way it holds itself. I could be way off. A big family with 6000 species, so it’s a good bet:

Tortricidae. Leaf roller moth. To me it looks like a moth interpreted by Dr Seuss: