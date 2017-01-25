New “rogue” Twitter account reportedly run by disaffected National Park Service employees

As I reported yesterday, after the Trump administration ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to have a social media blackout, a National Park Service account went rogue. Yes, in the Land of the Brave, South Dakota, the Badlands National Park Service Twitter account began emitting a series of tweets about climate change (anthropogenic change is of course poo-pooed by Tru*mp). It was a remarkable example of defiance, and I applaud whoever did it (we’re now told it was an unauthorized person who used the account, but who knows?). Here are some of those tweets, which of course have now been deleted:
The Badlands National Park Twitter Account (@BadlandsNPS) appears to be back up, but is posting only very sporadic and tame tweets. Now, however, a real rogue account has surfaced: “AltUSNatParkService” (@AltNatParkSer) that is, according to Time Magazine, “purportedly run by NPS staffers.” Here’s the header; you can go there by clicking on the screenshot:
A sample is below. Ceiling Cat bless these folks, especially if they’re NPS employees. They may be risking their jobs, but if this isn’t the kind of civil disobedience we need now, what is?
I suspect that, by and large, NPS employees aren’t big fans of Trump, since many are likely to be environmentalists.
I agree: Thanks to these brave Federal employees (as presumably they are.)
I retired in 2008 after 32 years as a National Park Service employee. I still am amazed that there were a large number of fellow employees and NPS retirees who are hard right wingers. I wonder how they will feel if the Drumpf administration and Congress start reducing their pay/retirement and benefits, which is highly likely.