Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

This is so sad; I was a huge fan of her comedy, starting with her performance as Laura Petrie on the Dick Van Dyke Show (one of the best shows ever!) and continuing on to her own eponymous show set in Minneapolis. She was not just a comedian, but an actress, nominated for an Oscar for the movie “Ordinary People.” She was one of those people whose death you simply couldn’t imagine.
CNN gives the details, but you can read them for yourself. The New York Times gives the cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest due to pneumonia.
Here’s one clip from her show, an episode called “Chuckles bites the dust,” about an expired clown. It shows as well as anything the range of her comedic talent.
Chuckles the Clown is dead. He had dressed as the character Peter Peanut, and a rogue elephant tried to “shell” him during a parade. The unusual circumstances of Chuckles’ death provoke a wave of jokes (“You know how hard it is to stop after just one peanut!” and, “He could’ve gone as Billy Banana and had a gorilla peel him to death”). Everyone is consumed with uncontrollable laughter, with the exception of Mary, who is appalled by her co-workers’ apparent lack of respect for the dead.
What a brilliant clip. The Mary Tyler Moore Show was so well done. It had one of the classic opening theme song sequences, I bet anyone who watched the show at all can hum it, and of course, Mary’s wonderful clothes closet! A sad day, for sure.
The last show I watched last night before bed was The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Very sad.
I was in the studio when they were filming that episode about Chuckles. Afterward Mary walked with me and held my hand. (I was a wee tyke.) Lovely person…. She’ll be missed….
Think I’ll go trip over a hassock in Ms. Petrie’s honor.
I grew up in the U.S. and regularly watched the Mary Tyler Moore show with my family. Really nice memories. Honestly sad to her of her passing.
You’ve got to hand it to Robert Redford. It was impossible not to like the warm and gracious Mary Tyler Moore, but he saw something there that told him she could play the cold, withdrawn mother of her Oscar-nominated performance in Ordinary People.