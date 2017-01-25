A beautiful bug

You all should know now by now that in entomology the word “bug” is a term of art, referring specifically to members of the order Hemiptera, which includes creatures like aphids, cicadas, and leafhoppers. Things like “ladybugs” are really beetles, in the order C0leoptera. Here’s a “true bug” picture taken by naturalist/photographer Piotr Nackrecki (personal website here, natural history website here), with his caption indented. It’s one of the most beautiful insects I’ve ever seen.
A beautiful Neotropical gem – lantern bug Scaralis neotropicalis from Costa Rica.
Wow.
But someone bit off a chunk of that wing!
