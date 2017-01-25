A beautiful bug

You all should know now by now that in entomology the word “bug” is a term of art, referring specifically to members of the order Hemiptera, which includes creatures like aphids, cicadas, and leafhoppers. Things like “ladybugs” are really beetles, in the order C0leoptera. Here’s a “true bug” picture taken by naturalist/photographer Piotr Nackrecki (personal website here, natural history website here), with his caption indented. It’s one of the most beautiful insects I’ve ever seen.


A beautiful Neotropical gem – lantern bug Scaralis neotropicalis from Costa Rica.

6 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Wow.

    But someone bit off a chunk of that wing!

  2. BobTerrace
  3. Mark Reaume
    That would make a beautiful stained glass window design.

  4. busterggi
    Well that’s probably not mimicing anything.

  5. Mick Talbot
    Amazing, however we have some fantast leafhoppers back here in the UK check the link

    https://www.flickr.com/photos/micks-wildlife-macros/albums/72157629645444519/page1

  6. Mick Talbot
    Reblogged this on Micks Blog
