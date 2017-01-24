Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Note by JAC: As I wasn’t 100%, Grania (peace be upon her) once again offered to put up the early-morning Hili dialogues. Sadly, Malgorzata and Andrzej are both still quite ill, and I’m told Andrzej had to crawl to his computer to put up not only Hili, but the regular articles for Listy. I wish them a speedy recovery (it’s a virus, I understand); we may have a hiatus in the words of the Princess until they recover.

Today has been a somewhat ominous and auspicious day in history, being the day of Roman Empire despot Caligula‘s assassination (41AD) – surely a blessed relief to all those who had encountered him; and the day the Macintosh was released to the world in 1984 (ha!) by one Steve Jobs. It featured:

– 32-bit 68000 CPU

– Memory: 192k

– ROM 64k

– RAM: 128k

JAC: I had one of these (or something issued soon thereafter) that I got as my first computer at my first job (University of Maryland), and in fact that model still sits in my outer office. Ever since then, I’ve always used Macs.

Our musical note comes from birthday man Jools Holland (born 1958), pianist and composer. He’s most well-known for his musical collaborations with artists (but check out this spoof/homage with Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie). Here he is performing with The Temptations.

And on to Poland, where Princess Hili is registering her displeasure at the weather:

Hili: This still doesn’t look like spring.

A: It’s January.

Hili: So I see.



Hili: To nadal nie wygląda jak wiosna.

Ja: Ciągle jest styczeń.

Hili: Właśnie widzę.