Readers’ wildlife photographs

We have three bird photos from reader Rob Bate; his captions are indented:

Gallinago paraguaiae) from the Falkland Islands. There is surely a distinct group of Magellanic Snipes from the Falklands though even the Magellanics themselves are closely related to the Common Snipe of the Old World. They have excellent camouflage and are easily overlooked. There are no trees, bushes or other cover to speak of on the Falklands and they rely on their camouflage to escape detection. More photos from our Falklands/South Georgia/Antarctic expedition here. The first is Magellanic (or South American) Snipe

Sturnella loyca, endemic to the tip of South America and the Falklands. This next is a Long-tailed Meadowlark endemic to the tip of South America and the Falklands.

Chionis albus, found everywhere on land from Tierra del Fuego to Falklands, South Georgia and even in Antarctica (this one is from the Falklands). It is primarily a scavenger and is the only landbird native to Antarctica – it doesn't have webbed feet. There is only one other species in the genus Chionis and that one is also restricted to the Antarctic regions. The next is Snowy Sheathbill

Stephen Barnard has returned after a photo hiatus. He sends a single photo a Desert Cottontail (Sylvilagus audubonii), which apparently is subsisting on the willow shoots in the photo. His caption:

Signs of life in snowpocalypse. Every time I walk by this guy’s burrow, even with the dogs, he pops his head up, knowing he’s safe behind 10 yards of four-foot-deep snow.

From Diana MacPherson:

Eastern chipmunk (Tamias striatus) Standing on Barbecue Cover