A raptor puppet

Here’s a lovely and complex raptor puppet made by Barnaby Dixon:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 24, 2017 at 2:30 pm and filed under reptiles, toys. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. busterggi
    Posted January 24, 2017 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    “Implacable November weather. As much mud in the streets as if the waters had but newly retired from the face of the Earth, and would it not be wonderful to meet Megalosaurus, forty feet long or so waddling like an elephantine lizard up Holborn Hill.”

    Charles Dickens in Bleak House

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 24, 2017 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

    Very clever. There were new things to see all the way through.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: