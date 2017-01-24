A raptor puppet

Here’s a lovely and complex raptor puppet made by Barnaby Dixon:
“Implacable November weather. As much mud in the streets as if the waters had but newly retired from the face of the Earth, and would it not be wonderful to meet Megalosaurus, forty feet long or so waddling like an elephantine lizard up Holborn Hill.”
Charles Dickens in Bleak House
Very clever. There were new things to see all the way through.
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 45,255 other followers
“Implacable November weather. As much mud in the streets as if the waters had but newly retired from the face of the Earth, and would it not be wonderful to meet Megalosaurus, forty feet long or so waddling like an elephantine lizard up Holborn Hill.”
Charles Dickens in Bleak House
Very clever. There were new things to see all the way through.