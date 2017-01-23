Trump creates his own laugh tracks: brings stooges to CIA speech to applaud and chuckle

Of course Presidents try to manipulate their images, but really, do they have to generate “laugh tracks” like the canned chuckles that accompanied the t.v. shows of my youth? What Tr*mp did at his CIA speech the other day is equivalent to what the producers did to the talking horse “Mister Ed.” He brought his own laugh track: a bunch of flaks and stooges charged with making him look good.
Here’s Donald Tr*mp’s speech at the CIA, delivered while standing in front of a wall naming all the CIA agents killed in the line of duty. As I’ve pointed out before, there was applause and laughter where it shouldn’t have been—unless all the CIA employees are toadies or Trumpies. Now, as the evidence has come out bit by bit, we know that that laughter and applause was engineered by Tr*mp and his team. First, the speech, though you’ve probably heard it or heard about it:
And then the fallout. It started with a piece by author and comedian Sarah Cooper, “This is psychological warfare“, in which she recounts tales of people who were there, asserting that the applause and laughs came from Trump stooges:
Cooper then quotes an article from Newsweek suggesting the existences of these plants:
But Trump’s seemingly warm reception might have been somewhat manufactured. The Washington Post’s longtime CIA watcher, Greg Miller, tweeted Saturday that the audience was “a self-selected bunch: CIA employees who signed up to come in on a Saturday to see the new POTUS. Mostly Trump voters.” A pool reporter selected to witness the closed event indicated “the cheering and clapping was not from the CIA staffers but people who accompanied Trump,” according to The Post’s fact-checker Glenn Kessler. He later clarified on Twitter that it was “unclear who the people on the side were. But the folks in the front apparently did not react until the end.”
Brennan deplored the rally-style event, according to his former deputy chief of staff Nick Shapiro. Brennan “is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump’s despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA’s Memorial Wall of Agency heroes,” Shapiro said in a statement provided to Newsweek. “Trump should be ashamed of himself.”
But now we have greater certainty, from CBS News as well as PoliticusUSA, that there was indeed a group of people brought by Trump to the CIA, a group whose job was to stand in the front and applaud the Dear Leader at appropriate times, as well as to laugh at his dimwitted humor.
CBS:
Authorities [“US government sources”] are also pushing back against the perception that the CIA workforce was cheering for the president. They say the first three rows in front of the president were largely made up of supporters of Mr. Trump’s campaign.
An official with knowledge of the make-up of the crowd says that there were about 40 people who’d been invited by the Trump, Mike Pence and Rep. Mike Pompeo teams. The Trump team expected Rep. Pompeo, R-Kansas, to be sworn in during the event as the next CIA director, but the vote to confirm him was delayed on Friday by Senate Democrats. Also sitting in the first several rows in front of the president was the CIA’s senior leadership, which was not cheering the remarks.
Officials acknowledge that Mr. Trump does have his supporters within the CIA workforce, many of whom were interspersed among the rank and file standing off to the president’s right.
The report adds that Trump’s stooges and his performance, standing in front of a wall of agents who’d sacrificed their lives, simply made the President’s relationship with the CIA worse than ever:
U.S. government sources tell CBS News that there is a sense of unease in the intelligence community after President Trump’s visit to CIA headquarters on Saturday.
An official said the visit “made relations with the intelligence community worse” and described the visit as “uncomfortable.”
At PoliticusUSA, Sarah Jones concludes:
While Trump supporters have used his Saturday visit to the CIA as proof that everyone who matters loves the new President, in reality his visit did more damage than good.
Trump needed to repair relations with the CIA after spending his time on the trail undermining the intelligence community, but instead he offended them in numerous ways to the degree that they are now confirming to the press that he brought his own cheering audience.
The real point here isn’t just that Donald Trump is very insecure, but more importantly that he tried to mislead the public into seeing the CIA as a partisan agency that wholly supported his very divisive campaign and now presidency. By doing that, Trump is working toward his larger goal of undermining the American voters’ trust in our government and media.
h/t: Matthew Cobb
A combination of a book and a movie:
1984 comes to Idiocracy.
Despicable! WEIT’s “lunacy” category is going to get very full very quickly.
This is till only the first week of his presidency. I wonder how long this stuff can go on before nearly everyone but the most ardent supporters in both the government and citizenry despises him.
The thing that boggles my mind is that none of this was necessary to gain CIA support. He could’ve gone to the CIA on Monday, called an “all hands” in one of their larger meeting rooms, in front of a much bigger crowd, and it’s likely that he would’ve gotten support from most of the agency’s people anyway. He’s the President; they know their role is to provide him with good information. They would loyally do that. No laugh track needed. No public coverage needed. No standing in front of their wall needed.
Instead, doing it the way he hid, he was basically using them as a backdrop for his own PR rather than talking to them. I fully agree with the original article; he made things worse with the IC, not better.
“His own PR” is all there is to President Smallhands.
I presume the State of the Union address will have a laugh track.
Dance! You monkeys, I said DANCE!
yes, massa, I gets right on dat.
There isn’t a mirror big enough to reflect the real Trump as far as he is concerned.
But the reality is that any mirror will do because the real T rump doesn’t exist – just smoke and mirrors and a YUGE narcissistic ego.
Ah, yes, the bally-ho boys. They come right after the yes-men when planning meetings.
This is tragic. I feel for all right thinking Americans.
At 70 years of age I have seen many PMs and Presidents come and go. My interest in current affairs and politics is long standing. I was a Young Liberal (UK precursor to the Liberal Democrats) for a few years from the mid 60s. But earlier than that I recall appreciating the concerns of my parents as they and I listened to radio broadcasts about the Suez adventure in 1956. And for my own part, I recall the worry of the Missile Crisis in 1962 as we watched developments on TV. I disagreed with US policy in Vietnam and South East Asia and marched on the US Embassy in ’67. I was no fan of Thatcherism in the 80s. I often cringed in face of some utterances by Blair. I found Bush jun’s pseudo folksiness stomach churning. But I never felt that Johnson or the others mentioned were not serious politicians. Likewise for the whole lot from Eden to May and Eisenhower to Obama. I never felt that they were in it for themselves. I never felt that any of them were buffoons.
But this is a whole new ball game. It is beyond belief that the US has come to this.
I believe it was Obama that said that while he had serious policy disagreements with McCain and Romney, he never thought they were unfit to serve. As awful as Shrub was, the man was overall honorable. Until this clown Trump.
The State of the Union should be a real hoot. Wonder if anybody will yell out “You lie”. Of course, to be accurate that happen every thirty seconds.
Great post. This clearly shows how insecure the new President is. This also shows he has every intention to lie to the American people. HE is willing to mislead, divide, and use the government agencies for his own advantage. Oh I have no doubt he will have an “Enemy’s List”. HE seems to have no trouble using the agencies of the government to go after his enemies. We need to support the press to keep up on his activities and to investigate him. Hugs