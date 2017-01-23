Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to a new week. Alas, Jerry and the co-authors of the original Hili Dialogues, Andrzej and Malgorzata are all ill. I hope you will join me in sending all three good wishes and a speedy recovery.

Today is the day that Nixon announced a peace accord had been reached in Vietnam (1973), and in 2003 NASA detected the last signal from Pioneer 10 as it sailed out of the Solar System. That was one of the probes that holds the gold plaques that were recommended by Carl Sagan containing a “Message from Earth”, cramming as much information as possible about our species and its achievements without using words. Can you identify what all this stuff means?

It is also the anniversary of the death (1976) of Paul Robeson, bass singer and activist. Instead of playing one of his more well-known performances from operas, I’ll show this video of Robeson singing a song that shows both sides of the main interests in his life: music and activism. This is “Warszawianka“, sung in both Polish and English. If you are interested in the Polish and English lyrics and a little of their history, you can read them here.

And finally we have the words of the day from Dobrzyń.

A: What are you looking there for?

Hili: Digital truth.

In Polish:

Ja: Czego tam szukasz?

Hili: Cyfrowej prawdy.

Note from JAC: I am slowly clawing my way back to the land of the living, and will rest a bit this morning before essaying a walk to work. There I’ll see if I can do anything substantive, as I have a piece of writing on deadline as well as some posts planned for here. Meanwhile, Grania (peace be upon her) called my attention to some get-well kitteh cards, which include this gem:

And I’ll add that today is the birthday of Ed Roberts (1939-1965), a disability-rights activist and the first student with severe disabilities to attend the University of California. (He was paralyzed from the neck down by polio.) Google has honored him today with a Doodle: