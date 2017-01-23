Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Welcome to a new week. Alas, Jerry and the co-authors of the original Hili Dialogues, Andrzej and Malgorzata are all ill. I hope you will join me in sending all three good wishes and a speedy recovery.
Today is the day that Nixon announced a peace accord had been reached in Vietnam (1973), and in 2003 NASA detected the last signal from Pioneer 10 as it sailed out of the Solar System. That was one of the probes that holds the gold plaques that were recommended by Carl Sagan containing a “Message from Earth”, cramming as much information as possible about our species and its achievements without using words. Can you identify what all this stuff means?
It is also the anniversary of the death (1976) of Paul Robeson, bass singer and activist. Instead of playing one of his more well-known performances from operas, I’ll show this video of Robeson singing a song that shows both sides of the main interests in his life: music and activism. This is “Warszawianka“, sung in both Polish and English. If you are interested in the Polish and English lyrics and a little of their history, you can read them here.
And finally we have the words of the day from Dobrzyń.
A: What are you looking there for?
Hili: Digital truth.
In Polish:
Ja: Czego tam szukasz?
Hili: Cyfrowej prawdy.
Note from JAC: I am slowly clawing my way back to the land of the living, and will rest a bit this morning before essaying a walk to work. There I’ll see if I can do anything substantive, as I have a piece of writing on deadline as well as some posts planned for here. Meanwhile, Grania (peace be upon her) called my attention to some get-well kitteh cards, which include this gem:
And I’ll add that today is the birthday of Ed Roberts (1939-1965), a disability-rights activist and the first student with severe disabilities to attend the University of California. (He was paralyzed from the neck down by polio.) Google has honored him today with a Doodle:
Get well and stay well folks.
Hope y’all get better soon!
The best explanation of the pulsar map is here …
http://www.pulsarmap.com
I liked it so much I had it tattooed onto my arm. Now, if I ever get abducted by aliens, at least they’ll know where to drop me off when they are finished with all the probing. 🙂
A return to sender tattoo. (If found please deposit in any wormhole to the following address.)
Precisely!! 🙂
What does the plaque mean? Clearly it means “We are always naked and giving directions inviting nearby aliens to a party”.
It’s a wonder that Earth hasn’t become the dogging centre of the universe. Maybe this explains the Fermi paradox? The aliens are doing the cosmic equivalent of keeping the curtains drawn and pretending to be out?
That is in large part the basis for the Berserker Wars sci fi series. If we broadcast into space, giant sentient machines from a long-forgotten interstellar war will come and glass our planet. Civilizations that know this keep quiet.
I don’t say this often : Bravo Google Doodle.
Get well soon, Jerry, Andrzej and Malgorzata! I have to say, though, that that cat card is completely unbelievable. Cats wearing shoes!? 😉
On the Pioneer 10 plaque: Along the bottom is a crude diagram of the our solar system, showing the space probe’s origin from the third planet. The point on the left with a bunch of radial spikes is a map of Earth’s location relative to several pulsars, whose rotation period is somehow encoded by the little nodules along each spike (this would theoretically allow an advanced extraterrestrial civilization to locate Earth, since the pulsar rotation period is remarkably stable over long periods of time). The human figures at right stand in front of a simple representation of the spacecraft itself. I don’t remember what the thing at upper left is, but I believe it has something to do with the atom.
In addition to the plaque depicted above, the spacecraft also carried a disc containing a hundred or so digital images of Earth, though no machinery to play it (the aliens will have to figure out how to do that on their own).
This all from memory of Sagan’s book “Murmurs of Earth”, whose subject was the disc and plaque.
I think the two round things to the upper left depicts a hydrogen molecule, which is the most abundant molecule around.
Jerry, Andrzej and Malgorzata, sorry to hear that you are all under the weather. I hope you are feeling better quickly. Is Hili picking up the slack and taking care of you?
The left figure on the map is saying “gender is a social construct”. The starburst to the left of the figures represents the awakening of the alien as it realizes it’s a misogynist. The circles below are directions to the nearest safe space.
Ha!
Repeated renditions of “Soft Kitty” can be therapeutic.