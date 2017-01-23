Cunk on Christmas

I don’t believe I’ve posted the incomparable Philomena Cunk’s “Moments of Wonder” piece on Christmas, part of Charlie Brooker’s “End of Year Wipe: 2016”. (If I have, forgive me, and watch it if you haven’t already.) Don’t miss the mention of Richard Dawkins at 0:28.
h/t: David
I forgive you, but given your fondness for her I can’t believe you’ve forgotten.
She’s great isn’t she. It’s tiny detailed quirps that I admire; what seems throwaway but is actually very funny, such as referring to Christmas being in ‘normally sacred places like churches’.
Yes, so you have but what the heck. It’s awesome. She’s awesome, and it’s very telling the subject matter that is deemed suitable for an English audience, how liberating.
Thanks,
I missed it first time round, so many thanks!