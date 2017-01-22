Winner: Squirrel appreciation contest

Sadly, there was only one entry in my contest on Squirrel Appreciation Day, involving readers sending a good picture of themselves helping squirrels. (Don’t you people like squirrels?) The good news is that the single entry was a great picture, and so reader Christopher Moss wins a free copy of Faith Versus Fact with a fact-based squirrel drawn in. (Of course, all animals are fact based since none of them are crazy enough to believe in gods.)

His notes are indented:

I read your post and ran out to grab a photo of one of the three red squirrels that come to be fed on my deck.This one happens to be #2 with respect to dominance as far as I can tell, basing this on who chases off whom. He is nowhere near as fat as #1! It’s interesting to see how they have become much more tolerant of each other as the weather has become colder—my understanding is that this is expected as they have to huddle up together to keep warm whilst they take their long sleeps through the winter. Perhaps we humans might concede that those we sleep with are to be treated differently when we are out at the restaurant!