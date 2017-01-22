Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning everyone. Jerry is poorly so I am putting up the Hili Dialogue for him. I’m hoping he will rally later on. Andrzej and Małgorzata are also ill so it is a credit to their perseverance that we have a dialogue this morning.

Today is the anniversary of the decision in Roe v Wade. Who would have dreamed that four decades later the debate would still rage over this issue?

It’s also the birthday of Michael Hutchence, lead singer of INXS (pronounced In Excess for those of you who have never heard of it before) who died at the very young age of 37.

It’s also the anniversary of the death (1964) of Marc Blitzstein, American composer most famous for his 1937 musical The Cradle Will Rock which was shut down when it was first performed for being “too radical” as it was pro-union and anti corporate greed.

Anyway, with that onto the doings in Poland.

A: Did you eat Malgorzata’s ham?

Hili: Give her some cheese.

In Polish:

Ja: Ty zjadłaś Małgorzaty szynkę?

Hili: Postaw jej ser.

As a lagniappe:

A cartoon from reader Josh Lincoln.

