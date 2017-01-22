Slight hiatus due to illness: discussion thread

What I thought was a mild cold has developed into a bad cold, and though it didn’t reach the flu stage, I suspect I’ve got one of those viruses that’s on the spectrum. (I did get my flu shot las fall, as all of you should have.)
At any rate, after a day in bed I’m on the mend, and if the laws of physics are salubrious, I’ll be posting again tomorrow. In the meantime, Greg has promised to put up one post today, and if you’ve come over here and don’t find anything, my apologies.
I suggest—and this is an experiment—that readers may want to have a discussion thread: bring up those things that are on your mind (politics, science, whatever); and we’ll see if this works.
As for me, unshaven and unwashed, I’m throwing on my clothes, driving to the store, and loading up on juice and soup.
Onwards and upwards.
maybe start a thread related to a couple of recent ones on science and politics…
Is Trump a virus?
and get better, PCC (E). been some nasty, persistent respiratory bugs going around
May I recommend ginger tea? Instead of buying tea bags, I just add powdered ginger, honey, and a bit of bottled lemon juice into a cup of hot water. The ginger seems to help. The rest just makes it all the better. Hope you feel better soon.
“As for me, unshaven…”
So, this is not a discussion question (or maybe it’s “Should Jerry do this?”), but have you thought about growing a beard like the one you have when you were younger?
/@
Nice! Actually shows off his smile!
Jerry – feel better soon!
Please rest and recuperate. I’m lost without your posts.
Wishing PCC(E) a speedy recovery. And yes, I did get my flu shot.
