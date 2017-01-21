Welcome to the Regressive Left in the Trump era: no “safe spaces” for those you oppose

I was saddened to hear about the violence in D.C. this weekend, with over 100 people arrested and substantial damage to property. If a march is to succeed, it should be nonviolent, as was the case with the civil rights and Vietnam marches in the Sixties (yes, I know there was some violence). If the Left is to keep the moral high ground, we simply can’t go around physically attacking those whose views we don’t like. In fact it’s ironic, because when progressives do this, they’re implicitly denying someone a REAL safe space: a space to be free to express your opinions and remain physically safe. “Safety” refers to freedom from physical attack or illegal harassment, not to freedom from hearing views you don’t like.
As a conscientious objector, I’ve always adhered to the nonviolent philosophies of Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi, for if you start violence, you lose credibility.
Here’s a white supremacist, Richard Spencer, getting punched in D.C. during the anti-Trump rallies:
Spencer is odious, but he doesn’t deserve to be punched. And yet here’s atheist Dan Arel, whose behavior has become increasingly bizarre, defending that punch on Twitter:
Stephen Knight (“Godless Spellchecker”) weighs in:
And a few other unhinged tweets by Arel:
I guess Arel thinks that gives us license to punch anyone we don’t like. I no longer have any use for Arel, even though at one time he wrote a good book on godless parenting.
But wait, there’s more!
More excuses for violence; this one is particularly pernicious:
Dave Rubin chimes in with a tw**t by CNN correspondent Jake Tapper, probably referring to Rosie O’Donnell’s claim that Barron Trump was autistic (no evidence for that, I think):
One more from Rubin:
Peter Boghossian decries the violence:
More people defending the violence against Spencer:
And Sarah Silverman strikes back:
We were all worried about Trump supporters creating violence if Hillary Clinton won, but here we have exactly the opposite outcome. Let’s knock off the violence, the punching, and the destruction, folks. It’s neither productive nor progressive. Even a white supremacist deserves to have his say without being physically attacked.
I respectfully disagree with PCC here, I am glad the literal nazi got punched and I applaud the brave puncher.
Oh really. So we have the right to punch anybody whose speech we find odious? And the puncher should get off free?
What kind of country do you want to live in–one with vigilante justice?
I presume YOU will be the judge of those whom it’s okay to punch.
Jebus.
Before advocating violent force against someone whose speech you dislike, recall that the people with most capacity to apply force in the world today are people such as Trump and Putin.
You think that you will advance a just cause by punching those who disagree with you? That’s your plan to fight back against fascism, by employing fascist tactics? You’re playing right into their hands. That’s just what they’re hoping you’ll do.
Ironically the attacker made the case for Mr Spencer and on film.
Now he can point to it as an example from personal experience.
That was disgraceful. Emotionally I quite liked seeing the guy get whacked, but my reason says that if I condone violence here, then I’m condoning it always. We lose the moral high ground.
The rioters and the puncher are FOOLS. Who benefits? And don’t they care how much media and social media space do they divert from our very real problems?
My first reaction upon hearing that Spencer, an appalling man, was punched in the head was to be appalled by this action. I have not watched the clip. I have no interest in seeing this man get punched.
I agree with the post. I think you should only use the amount of force that is directed towards you, or in the act of protecting yourself or another from bodily harm. We can defeat the racists and the homophobes without violence. As it has been said when we resort to violence first we lose all credibility. We simply make their points for them. If you can punch a bigot for being what he is, then a bigot can punch you for being what he thinks you are. So let’s sharpen our minds, use our voice, and find ways to convincingly reason with people. Hugs
We should certainly be punching all Republicans, and if I didn’t try to be civil, I could characterize your ignorance in some unprintable words.
I have a hard time with this one. Keith Olbermann was on Bill Maher last night, and when talking about this he said he opposes gratuitous violence, but he didn’t think this was gratuitous.
I expect things to get much much worse. It’s impossible to just shame people who are shameless.
Unsurprising, since the liberals in name only have been conflating expression they don’t like with violence for some time now. If speech is violence, then speech can be answered with actual violence. QED.
Unacceptable. Irrational. Counterproductive.
I’m (almost) speechless. Why should anyone think that freedom means you have the right to physically or verbally harm anyone whose opinions you don’t agree with, but not vice versa? Unfortunately, this is not a new development in our country. It pops up virulently at times of stress. I could cite numerous historical occasions (You, too, Mr. Historian?). Many of us may be angry enough to imagine resorting to violence, but don’t succumb because we are not violent people.
Someone(s) has/have to remain sane and work together on positive solutions to the hatred and violence. Otherwise, we’ll quickly turn to “an eye for an eye” justice and be like street gangs or cultures in which families must carry on vendettas for centuries.
I have family at the march today. Hopefully they aren’t anywhere need the fights or took my advice to leave the immediate area if any violence broke out. We’re supposed to go get fancy chocolates for my birthday next week, and that’ll be difficult if they’re in jail (Yes, it’s all about me!)
Apparently people who denounce Trump as Hitler and their supporters as Nazis regard the Sturmabteilung as a role model.