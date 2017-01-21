Readers’ wildlife photos

Let us have grasses today! We never get enough plants here, so I’m delighted to show these photos taken by reader Amanda Ingram. Her notes are indented:

This loyal reader, a fellow William & Mary alumna (who also studied population genetics with Bruce Grant!), thought you might enjoy some wildlife photos from a charming but underappreciated group of plants, the grasses. I’m a systematist, and focus on Eragrostis (the lovegrasses) and their relatives; these photos came from a collecting trip I took several years ago to South Africa and Namibia. 

This is Eragrostis bergiana, a charming little grass that grows in what the South Africans call “pans” (slight depressions that are seasonally inundated). I wish I could replace my lawn with it—the plants are just a few centimeters tall, so no mowing required!

The spikelets (clusters of flowers, and yes, grasses have flowers) are especially charming. Here’s a closeup:

The next grass, Stiburus alopecuroides, is a close relative of Eragrostis and is quite beautiful with its purple spikelets and hairy foliage:

A closer look at the spikelets (with anthers in a beautifully contrasting color; AKA plant porn):

And finally, Cladoraphis spinosa, one of the strangest grasses I’ve ever seen:

…and its spikelets (see—it really is a grass!)

For the ailurophiles, here are our two cats:  Julius and Cleo, snoozing on the William & Mary seal (in blanket form):

  1. Kevin
    Posted January 21, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Looks like that grass could grow in New Mexico. Imagine an American yard filled with that. Lawns would be redefined.

