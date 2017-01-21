Caturday felid trifecta: Sneaky cat barks like dog until caught, girl gets replacement for her late cat, and a sledding moggie

I may have shown this before, but it’s worth seeing again. Here’s a sneaky cat showing that it can bark like a dog; when caught, though, it reverts to kitty noises:

*********

From the reliable ailurophile site Love Meow, we have the story of nine-year-old Marley and her new kitten:

Last summer Marley had just turned nine when her mother, Nikki Frost, brought home something that she had been longing for since the day she lost her best friend Simon the black cat. “Marley’s a big animal lover. She’s always putting her change in the donation cans at the pet supply store, and we already have two dogs, two cats and a guinea pig in our family,” Frost told Love Meow. “Our elderly black cat Simon had passed away the year before and she’d been asking for a kitten since.” With two cats, the family was not looking for another one until Ella the kitten came along. “Ella was actually found under a friend’s porch with a sibling, their mother believed to have been killed on the road,” Frost told Love Meow. They were bottle fed and when they were ready for adoption, Frost happened to meet her that day. “I had no intention of bringing another cat home, but… sometimes you just know these things are meant to be.” She brought little Ella home and placed her in Marley’s room, waiting for her daughter to return. “Marley had NO IDEA, she had come home from a friend’s house and the rest is history!”

Here’s Marley receiving her kitten an; it’s a heartwarmer:

Ella has grown by leaps and bounds since this summer. The two buddies share a very special bond. “Ella is a great cat, very friendly and cuddly.” Something was missing in Marley’s heart after she lost Simon. Little Ella the rescue kitten came to her home to fill her heart with joy.

*********

Here’s Weston the cat, who appears to enjoy sledding. For more of Weston and his buddy’s adventures, see the Facebook page “Westin and Ellinore: Adventure Cats“.

h/t: Bob T. and another reader whose name I’ve lost (sorry!)