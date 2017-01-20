Readers’ wildlife videos

Tara Tanaka (flickr site here; Vimeo channel here) has provided us with two new wildlife videos; please be sure to watch them at the Vimeo sites (click on the word “vimeo” at the bottom right) and high definition (click on “HD” at the site). Her notes for each are indented.

The first video, “Biggun’,” shows a giant gator that lives near her property:

Jim called me into the living room this afternoon to see something in the scope. When I saw our big gator in the viewfinder, I took my digiscoping gear outside, out onto a small dike that extends from our yard into the swamp and shot this video. Over the years we’ve seen bigger and bigger gators in the swamp, and I suspect we’ve been watching one gator [Alligator mississippiensis] – Biggun’, – growing up. I’m always a bit nervous when I go out in the dark to get in my blind, which I always keep right at the water’s edge. I am also worried whenever my husband goes out to work in the swamp, as he wades way out in the deeper, wilder recesses, not just near the edge. In what is extremely labor-intensive work, he uses a machete to cut up the floating mats of grass, and then pulls them into piles with a rake. The floating mat that the gator climbed up on is one of those pile. Without his work, we would have no open water, and we have an impressive amount. Digiscoped with a GH4 + 20mm/f1.7 + Digidapter + Swarovski STX85 scope using manual focus.

This lovely slow-motion video shows a Great Egret (Ardea alba) coming in for a landing:

I was in my blind videoing a bird bathing when I heard the loud complaint of a Great Egret as a second bird chased him from his hunting spot. We have exactly one Egret that stays here each winter, but occasionally a second bird will arrive, and there is always a territorial dispute. I only caught his landing, but thought it was so graceful in slow-motion that it was worth sharing. This video was shot with a GH4 + 300mm f2.8 + 1.4x at 1080i / 60fps using manual focus, and was slowed to 25% of its original speed.