“Ladies and gentlemen, we have President Trump”

The Dark Days of Mordor have begun, for my CNN news feed tells me this:
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power.
Trump took the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol, swearing to preserve, protect and defend the US Constitution. That moment marks the culmination of a stunning upset victory in last year’s bitter presidential election.
From over in England, Matthew, equally dispirited, wrote me this:
Trrump’s first act has been to take down the energy pages.
And to threaten the Climate Action Plan.
New slogan for WEIT – Make Evolution Great Again!
I listened to the speech and the thoughts which first came into my mind were by someone else – “Ein Volk. Ein Reich. Ein Fuhrer”. Something also about “heart and blood and land” was in there, but I could not remember the derivation.
Alas!
The Bellamy salute will soon be back.
Godwin’s Law? Already?
We’re all gonna die.
Personally I think in his speech, as in his campaign, his mouth wrote a lot of checks that his ass can’t cash.
Today..we’re entitled to grief. Tomorrow…women will march, plans will be made and we WILL resist!
ITV News just said — and I quote — “Donald Trump is the oldest person ever to be elected President; so, Mike Pence may well have to fill the role if something happened; like an assassination…” I cannot have been the only person to notice that.
What’s the betting that he has a heart attack soon? How on earth he had the gall to attack Hillary over physical fitness is beyond me; just imagine that tub of lard without his clothes on (if you dare!).
I’d be reaching for the bucket if I saw him, Hillary, Bill, Nancy or many others of that age nude. Come on, let’s keep it to policy.
The policy worry is that we’ve just sworn in a right-wing, authoritarian maniac…and his boss (no prize either) is 70 years old.
I have no objection to policy attacks on Trump and his people. It’s the banal comparisons with Hitler that are irritating.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we have President Trump”
Stop reminding me. :p
“It is finished.”
Unto whose hands shall we now commit the nation’s spirit?
And Trump tells one more lie.
I heard Sam Harris say of Trump’s ascension to power, effectively dethroning Mr. Obama: “Only Shakespeare could explain it” (my paraphrase). I think he’s right.
The only way this could get any worse is if something happens to Drumpf and Pence gets his finger on the big red button. Trump is a muppet who doesn’t seem to have the aptitude to get his batshit crazy ideas through the legislature. Even the dumbest most bigoted hicks are going to eventually tealise he can’t deliver and you don’t want someone who knows how to game the system in a position to start ww3 to take the heat off theor own ass.
“The Imperial Senate will no longer be of any concern to us. I have just received word that the Emperor has dissolved the council permanently. The last remnants of the Old Republic have been swept away forever.”
“But that’s impossible! How will the Emperor maintain control without the bureaucracy?”
“The regional governors now have direct control over their territories. Fear will keep the local systems in line…”
Well actually a Death Star. Which relies somewhat heavily on science and engineering, two things Trump knows nothing about.
I keep being told to give him a chance, hope for the best, and maybe he’ll be a great president.
That’s from people who said Obama wasn’t a Christian, but that Trump is. And squealed for years that Obama was going to take away guns, tax bullets, let 100m Muslims into the country, set up death camps, implement Sharia Law, and introduce an Ebola epidemic.
I don’t think they understand irony.
Yes, it’s ‘give him a chance’ from the party of ‘our goal from day 1 is to stop Obama from being successful at all costs.’
A very sickening day today…
I imagine the spotlight dance at Trump’s inaugural ball will be to “Non, Je ne regrette rien.”
Are you still holding to the title of your blog? This does make for a pretty strong argument against evolution!
Evolution doesn’t necessarily confer what most would describe as beneficial change.
Here is what Trump says he wants to do in his first 100 days:
“http://www.npr.org/2016/11/09/501451368/here-is-what-donald-trump-wants-to-do-in-his-first-100-days”
I can’t find the article right now that lists some of the federal agencies, including Energy, that Trump wants to close to save money. NPR will not be public. ACA goes away. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will be altered, and probably privatized. Internet and communications companies will be controlled by business interests to the detriment of the public.
National parks will be turned over to the states (as they are considered to have no value despite the millions in revenue they bring into government coffers and the 2,000,000+ employees they provide jobs for.)That will permit the states to lease oil and mineral rights on all the affected land,
not just large portions as occurs now. Camping, hunting, hiking, communing with nature will likely be further limited in these areas henceforth.
We will probably have more fracking, more pipelines, more trainloads of oil and chemicals hauled cross-country to western and southern ports for shipment overseas endangering our country. The federal government does not provide financial aid to our rail companies nor help with infrastructure as they currently do with the highway system (likely to be decreased or go away.)They do not monitor these companies in an ongoing manner.
Welcome to the Chinese version of the curse, “May you live in interesting times.”
“Internet and communications companies will be controlled by business interests to the detriment of the public.”
In other words, without federal oversight and protection,
Only listened to parts of the inauguration So much for the separation of church and state. If you were not a Christian tough luck buddy I expected Trump to say “So help me Me”
The eagle picture at the end of this post made me cry. L