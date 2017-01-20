“Ladies and gentlemen, we have President Trump”

The Dark Days of Mordor have begun, for my CNN news feed tells me this:

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power. Trump took the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol, swearing to preserve, protect and defend the US Constitution. That moment marks the culmination of a stunning upset victory in last year’s bitter presidential election.

From over in England, Matthew, equally dispirited, wrote me this:

Trrump’s first act has been to take down the energy pages. And to threaten the Climate Action Plan.