Ladies and gentlemen, we have President Trump

The Dark Days of Mordor have begun, for my CNN news feed tells me this:

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power.

Trump took the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol, swearing to preserve, protect and defend the US Constitution. That moment marks the culmination of a stunning upset victory in last year’s bitter presidential election.

From over in England, Matthew, equally dispirited, wrote me this:

Trrump’s first act has been to take down the energy pages.

And to threaten the Climate Action Plan.

30 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:35 am | Permalink

    New slogan for WEIT – Make Evolution Great Again!

    Reply
  2. veroxitatis
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:35 am | Permalink

    I listened to the speech and the thoughts which first came into my mind were by someone else – “Ein Volk. Ein Reich. Ein Fuhrer”. Something also about “heart and blood and land” was in there, but I could not remember the derivation.
    Alas!

    Reply
  3. ploubere
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:36 am | Permalink

    We’re all gonna die.

    Reply
  4. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:40 am | Permalink

    Personally I think in his speech, as in his campaign, his mouth wrote a lot of checks that his ass can’t cash.

    Reply
  5. zoolady
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:41 am | Permalink

    Today..we’re entitled to grief. Tomorrow…women will march, plans will be made and we WILL resist!

    Reply
  6. missironfistatheist
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:43 am | Permalink

    ITV News just said — and I quote — “Donald Trump is the oldest person ever to be elected President; so, Mike Pence may well have to fill the role if something happened; like an assassination…” I cannot have been the only person to notice that.

    Reply
    • barriejohn
      Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:53 am | Permalink

      What’s the betting that he has a heart attack soon? How on earth he had the gall to attack Hillary over physical fitness is beyond me; just imagine that tub of lard without his clothes on (if you dare!).

      Reply
      • David Duncan
        Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:01 pm | Permalink

        I’d be reaching for the bucket if I saw him, Hillary, Bill, Nancy or many others of that age nude. Come on, let’s keep it to policy.

        Reply
        • eric
          Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm | Permalink

          The policy worry is that we’ve just sworn in a right-wing, authoritarian maniac…and his boss (no prize either) is 70 years old.

          Reply
          • David Duncan
            Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

            I have no objection to policy attacks on Trump and his people. It’s the banal comparisons with Hitler that are irritating.

            Reply
  7. Mike Paps
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    “Ladies and gentlemen, we have President Trump”

    Stop reminding me. :p

    Reply
  8. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:53 am | Permalink

    “It is finished.”

    Unto whose hands shall we now commit the nation’s spirit?

    Reply
  9. Mobius
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:55 am | Permalink

    …swearing to preserve, protect and defend the US Constitution.

    And Trump tells one more lie.

    Reply
  10. J.Baldwin
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:58 am | Permalink

    I heard Sam Harris say of Trump’s ascension to power, effectively dethroning Mr. Obama: “Only Shakespeare could explain it” (my paraphrase). I think he’s right.

    Reply
  11. yiamcross
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 11:59 am | Permalink

    The only way this could get any worse is if something happens to Drumpf and Pence gets his finger on the big red button. Trump is a muppet who doesn’t seem to have the aptitude to get his batshit crazy ideas through the legislature. Even the dumbest most bigoted hicks are going to eventually tealise he can’t deliver and you don’t want someone who knows how to game the system in a position to start ww3 to take the heat off theor own ass.

    Reply
  12. eric
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:01 pm | Permalink

    “The Imperial Senate will no longer be of any concern to us. I have just received word that the Emperor has dissolved the council permanently. The last remnants of the Old Republic have been swept away forever.”

    “But that’s impossible! How will the Emperor maintain control without the bureaucracy?”

    “The regional governors now have direct control over their territories. Fear will keep the local systems in line…”

    Reply
    • Kevin
      Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:36 pm | Permalink

      Well actually a Death Star. Which relies somewhat heavily on science and engineering, two things Trump knows nothing about.

      Reply
  13. Geoff Toscano
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

    I keep being told to give him a chance, hope for the best, and maybe he’ll be a great president.

    That’s from people who said Obama wasn’t a Christian, but that Trump is. And squealed for years that Obama was going to take away guns, tax bullets, let 100m Muslims into the country, set up death camps, implement Sharia Law, and introduce an Ebola epidemic.

    I don’t think they understand irony.

    Reply
    • eric
      Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

      Yes, it’s ‘give him a chance’ from the party of ‘our goal from day 1 is to stop Obama from being successful at all costs.’

      Reply
  14. Debra Coplan
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

    A very sickening day today…

    Reply
  15. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:08 pm | Permalink

    I imagine the spotlight dance at Trump’s inaugural ball will be to Non, Je ne regrette rien.”

    Reply
  16. shesou_hehyou
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:09 pm | Permalink

    Are you still holding to the title of your blog? This does make for a pretty strong argument against evolution!

    Reply
    • Geoff Toscano
      Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:20 pm | Permalink

      Evolution doesn’t necessarily confer what most would describe as beneficial change.

      Reply
  17. Rowena Kitchen
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

    Here is what Trump says he wants to do in his first 100 days:

    “http://www.npr.org/2016/11/09/501451368/here-is-what-donald-trump-wants-to-do-in-his-first-100-days”

    I can’t find the article right now that lists some of the federal agencies, including Energy, that Trump wants to close to save money. NPR will not be public. ACA goes away. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will be altered, and probably privatized. Internet and communications companies will be controlled by business interests to the detriment of the public.

    National parks will be turned over to the states (as they are considered to have no value despite the millions in revenue they bring into government coffers and the 2,000,000+ employees they provide jobs for.)That will permit the states to lease oil and mineral rights on all the affected land,
    not just large portions as occurs now. Camping, hunting, hiking, communing with nature will likely be further limited in these areas henceforth.

    We will probably have more fracking, more pipelines, more trainloads of oil and chemicals hauled cross-country to western and southern ports for shipment overseas endangering our country. The federal government does not provide financial aid to our rail companies nor help with infrastructure as they currently do with the highway system (likely to be decreased or go away.)They do not monitor these companies in an ongoing manner.

    Welcome to the Chinese version of the curse, “May you live in interesting times.”

    Reply
    • Rowena Kitchen
      Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:25 pm | Permalink

      “Internet and communications companies will be controlled by business interests to the detriment of the public.”

      In other words, without federal oversight and protection,

      Reply
  18. Jonathan Smith
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:27 pm | Permalink

    Only listened to parts of the inauguration So much for the separation of church and state. If you were not a Christian tough luck buddy I expected Trump to say “So help me Me”

    Reply
  19. Linda Calhoun
    Posted January 20, 2017 at 12:36 pm | Permalink

    The eagle picture at the end of this post made me cry. L

    Reply

