Friday squirrel feeding

My squirrels are all depressed today: they’re worried about whether Donald Trump might grab their nuts. Fortunately, Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is around to assure them of a full larder during the hard winter. Here’s a timid and hyperactive squirrel snatching a pecan from my hand. (The pecans were a generous gift from reader Barn Owl.)

img_0571

4 Comments

  1. busterggi
    Its good to see one nut not in office.

  2. barn owl
    I was just thinking that I needed some squirrel photos today, and PCC(E) has provided!

    A couple of weeks ago I decided to look under the larger pecan trees along the entrance road for the ranch, and found very few pecans. The turf underneath the trees was torn up, and so I thought perhaps that humans had driven off-road vehicles there to collect pecans. However, the ranch caretakers told me that most of those pecans were eaten by feral hogs, and that the hogs tore up the ground underneath the trees quite a bit too. But never fear, there are a couple of pecan trees next to the caretakers’ house, and the feral hogs won’t come that close, so there are still pecans remaining that will likely be good for squirrels.

  3. Joseph Carrion
    Now that’s funny!

  4. Simon Hayward
    He grabs pussies – so that should reduce the predator profile and the tree rats should feel safer. Cats on the other hand….

