Friday squirrel feeding

My squirrels are all depressed today: they’re worried about whether Donald Trump might grab their nuts. Fortunately, Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is around to assure them of a full larder during the hard winter. Here’s a timid and hyperactive squirrel snatching a pecan from my hand. (The pecans were a generous gift from reader Barn Owl.)

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading... Related