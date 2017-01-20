Donald Trump’s Tweet of Triumph

Am I old fashioned to think, in an age of social media, that it’s undignified for a President of the United States, or even a President-to-be, to use Twitter for personal vendettas or triumphalism? Contrast this tw**t by Trump, with its liberal use of CAPSLOCK, with brand-new tweets by Obama and the First Lady:
And I love this one. It is one of the great love stories of our time, and who can argue that Obama, Michelle, Sasha, and Malia didn’t bring a lot of class to the White House? I have to say that this one makes me mist up a bit.