Donald Trump’s Tweet of Triumph

Am I old fashioned to think, in an age of social media, that it’s undignified for a President of the United States, or even a President-to-be, to use Twitter for personal vendettas or triumphalism? Contrast this tw**t by Trump, with its liberal use of CAPSLOCK, with brand-new tweets by Obama and the First Lady:

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

And I love this one. It is one of the great love stories of our time, and who can argue that Obama, Michelle, Sasha, and Malia didn’t bring a lot of class to the White House? I have to say that this one makes me mist up a bit.

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo pic.twitter.com/pahEydkZ5Z — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 19, 2017