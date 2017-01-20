A new moth species named after Donald Trump

I suppose this is the appropriate day for a biology post relating to our new (ack!) President. In particular, reader Brigette Zacharczenko, a graduate student in Ecology and Evolution at the University of Connecticut who studies moths (and is also a powerlifter), called my attention to a new species of moth named after The Donald—as well as several species named after Obama.

The moth, Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, is described in this paper written by Varick Nazari and published in ZooKeys; you can get it free by clicking on the screenshot of the title. The species lives in the Southwest U.S. and Baja California, and could easily fly over Trump’s proposed Big Wall:

Here’s N. donaldtrumpi; the scale bar is 2 mm long:

The author explains the choice of name,

Etymology. The new species is named in honor of Donald J. Trump, to be installed as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017. The reason for this choice of name is to bring wider public attention to the need to continue protecting fragile habitats in the US that still contain many undescribed species. The specific epithet is selected because of the resemblance of the scales on the frons (head) of the moth to Mr. Trump’s hairstyle. The name is a noun in the genitive case.

To wit:

Dare I add these statements from the description of the male genitalia?

Genitalia comparatively smaller than for N. neonata, tegumen slender and parallel sided, anterior margin laterally notched, uncus long and narrow with a round tip; gnathos a short spine with distinct V-shaped arms about same width; culcitula weakly developed. . . . In the male genitalia, the valvae are strongly curved, the saccus has an acute tip, and the highly-developed bilobed processes of the vinculum, characteristic of N. neonata, are absent.

And of course there’s a cartoon:

According to the Torygraph, nine species have been named after Barack Obama, including this lovely basslet endemic to a nature reserve in Hawaii (click on screenshot to go to article):

Note that the Torygraph article gives a photo of the wrong species (they show Tosanoides flavofasciatus); the fish below is T. obama:

An article from EurekAlert! gives more information about the fish, and shows this nice photo: