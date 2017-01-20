A beetle to end the week

What better way to console ourselves in Times of Trouble than to look at animals? Here, from biologist/photographer Piotr Nackrecki’s Facebook page (his website is here), is a gorgeous beetle with a political caption:
We are only hours into the new presidency and I have already been attacked for merely documenting how the nation reacts to this new reality. To lighten the mood, here is a beautiful rhinoceros dung beetle (Coprophanaeus lancifer) from Suriname.
Magnificent.
Not something I’d ever want to sit on. But, it’s a beautiful specimen and a great diversion from the politics in Washington. Entomology as safe-space.
That picture of the ‘orangutan’ spider he has up on his Facebook page in incredible.
It looks like an eight-legged Wookie.