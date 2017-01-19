Trump administration plans to privatize public broadcasting and deep-six the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities

From The Hill we hear of the Trump administration’s plan for slashing government spending (my emphasis):
Staffers for the Trump transition team have been meeting with career staff at the White House ahead of Friday’s presidential inauguration to outline their plans for shrinking the federal bureaucracy, The Hill has learned.The changes they propose are dramatic.
The departments of Commerce and Energy would see major reductions in funding, with programs under their jurisdiction either being eliminated or transferred to other agencies. The departments of Transportation, Justice and State would see significant cuts and program eliminations.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be privatized, while the National Endowment for the Arts [NEA} and National Endowment for the Humanities [NEH] would be eliminated entirely.
Overall, the blueprint being used by Trump’s team would reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years.
This is all hard to bear, but I’m especially distressed to hear of the elimination of the NEA and NEH. What will replace government funding: corporations who slap their name all over the arts, and discourage inventiveness? Have a look at the NEA’s 2015 annual report, or the NEH impact report, to see the good things these organizations do. As for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, privatizing it will simply fill a once-engrossing venue with annoying ads—if the CPB survives at all.
If you want to argue that the arts and humanities are superfluities in a time of financial constraint, consider that they, along with much of science, deeply enrich our culture, or, as someone said, “make our country worth defending.”
What’s next: slashing of science? For the fact is that much of science has no practical value, but forms an intellectual pursuit designed to satisfy our curiosity about nature. True, we can’t predict what practical benefits can come from funding weird-sounding projects, and that has often served as a justification for such funding, but really, much of basic research is there not to make us richer or more technologically advanced: it’s to enrich our brains.
I love this quote, also from Mencken (his Chrestomathy) about the scientist:
“The value the world sets upon motives is often grossly unjust and inaccurate. Consider, for example, two of them: mere insatiable curiosity and the desire to do good. The latter is put high above the former, and yet it is the former that moves one of the most useful men the human race has yet produced: the scientific investigator. What actually urges him on is not some brummagem idea of Service, but a boundless, almost pathological thirst to penetrate the unknown, to uncover the secret, to find out what has not been found out before. His prototype is not the liberator releasing slaves, the good Samaritan lifting up the fallen, but a dog sniffing tremendously at an infinite series of rat-holes.”
And who is being vetted as Trump’s science adviser? Don’t ask!
h/t: Ken
Then again, I seem to recall hearing this under Reagan, and they are still here. They are traditional Republican targets, like the Department of Education. Anything that requires the action of both houses of Congress is likely not to happen.
Yeah, like the feds actually spend most of the budget on this.
Bogus numbers from a bogus POTUS.
Their anti-science stance is one of the main reason that I am no longer a republican.
Reality is oddly an onto of Trump. If he remotely pins himself to ‘Make America Great’ it comes at a cost: innovation does not grow on trees. As much as Trump would like science to be magic, it is not. He may not know this, but it clearly makes him pause.
His prospective appointment of Gelernter is just another thumb sucking admirer to surround himself with. If Trump truly endorses his isolationist attitude toward science it won’t be long before private industry outpaces anything the US government is capable of doing. I am afraid, fortunately for America, Trump has no power to stop science and neither will his nearest neighbors.
This must be Trump’s secret plan to balance the budget after he vastly increases military spending, rebuilds the crumbling infrastructure, provides health coverage for all, keeps entitlements at current levels, builds a 2,000-mile wall on the southern border, and vouchsafes a yooge tax cut to his fellow billionaires.
A most significant portion of the nation’s budget already goes to the military, and Trump purportedly is planning to beef that up substantially. We already have insufficient oversight into what is ordered, how it is constructed, and whether or not it is completely and properly built at the time of release to the military (instead of
fixing the problems after the fact as repairs not covered under the original contract.) And, what about all those cost overrides?! Also,
what about that super aircraft we’ve spent so much on that looks as though it will never be completed and functional?!
Our government and our corporations already have too much say in what scientific research is done at universities and elsewhere. DARPA is our mentor.
We’ll get our budget cut down to pay only for military, government structures and budgets, whatever Trump and group considers to be essential government services: not roads, not internet and communications, not clean energy, not healthcare.