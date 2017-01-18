Secular conference on freedom of conscience and expression: London, 22-23 July

On July 22 and 23 of this year, there’s an International Conference on Freedom of Conscience and Expression in the 21st Century in London, featuring a diverse and distinguished panoply of speakers. The description:

Join notable free-thinkers from around the world for a weekend of discussions and debates on freedom of conscience and expression in the 21st century at a spectacular venue in central London during 22-23 July 2017. The exciting two-day conference will be a follow up to the historic 2014 International Conference on the Religious-Right, Secularism and Civil Rights and will discuss censorship and blasphemy laws, freedom of and from religion, apostasy, the limits of religion’s role in society, LGBT and women’s rights, atheism, secular values and more. Speakers from countries or the Diaspora as diverse as Algeria, Bangladesh, Canada, Egypt, France, India, Iran, Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan, Ireland, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Palestinian Territories, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Turkey, Tunisia, UK, Ukraine, US and Yemen will gather in London to defend freedom of conscience and expression and argue that freedoms are not western but universal. The conference will highlight the voices of people on the frontlines of resistance – many of them persecuted and exiled – as well as address challenges faced by activists and freethinkers, elaborate on the links between democratic politics and free expression and conscience, promote secular and rights-based alternatives, and establish priorities for collective action. Art and culture will be integral to the event as will lively debate with the dauntless use of the free word.

Tickets for each of the two days, which you can buy here, are £85; and if you want the full experience, including dinner and drinks, it’s between £230 and £260. What struck me is the list of participants, which I’ll give in full:

A C Grayling, Philosopher

Abdalaziz Alhamza, Co-founder and Spokesperson of Raqqa is being Slaughtered Silently

Ali A. Rizvi, Pakistani-Canadian Writer, Physician and Musician

Aliaa Magda Elmahdy, Egyptian Feminist Activist

Alya Al-Sultani, British-Iraqi Vocalist and Composer

Ani Zonneveld, Founder and President of Muslims for Progressive Values

Annie Laurie Gaylor and Dan Barker, Co-Presidents of the Freedom From Religion Foundation

Benjamin David, Editor-in-Chief of Conatus News

Bonya Ahmed, Activist, Writer and Blogger at Mukto-Mona

Cemal Knudsen Yucel, Co-Founder and Chair of Ex-Muslims of Norway

Chris Moos, Secular Activist

Clive Aruede and Lola Tinubu, Co-Founders of London Black Atheists

Dave Silverman, President of American Atheists

Deeyah Khan, Filmmaker

Djemila Benhabib, Author and Activist

Elham Manea, Yemeni-born Author and Human Rights Campaigner

Faisal Saeed Al Mutar, Iraqi Founder of Global Secular Humanist Movement

Fariborz Pooya, Bread and Roses TV Presenter and Editor

Fauzia Ilyas, Founder of Atheist & Agnostic Alliance Pakistan

Gina Khan, One Law for All Spokesperson

Gita Sahgal, Director of Centre for Secular Space

Gona Saed, Co-Founder of Kurdistan Secular Centre

Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Award-winning Playwright

Halima Begum, Ex-Muslim Feminist Researcher and Blogger

Hassan Radwan, Agnostic Muslim Khutbahs blog

Houzan Mahmoud, Culture Project Co-Founder

Ibn Warraq, Writer

Imad Iddine Habib, Founder of Council of Ex-Muslims of Morocco

Inna Shevchenko, FEMEN Leader

Iram Ramzan, Journalist and Founder of Sedaa

Ismail Mohamed, Egyptian Atheist and Founder of Black Ducks Talk Show

Jane Donnelly and Michael Nugent, Atheist Ireland’s Human Rights Officer and Chairperson

Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of Index on Censorship

Karima Bennoune, UN Special Rapporteur in the Field of Cultural Rights

Karrar D. Al Asfoor, Co-founder of Atheist Alliance Middle East and North Africa

Kate Smurthwaite, Comedian

Kenan Malik, Author and Broadcaster

Lawrence M Krauss, American Theoretical Physicist and Cosmologist

London Humanist Choir

Maajid Nawaz, Founding Chairman of Quilliam Foundation

Marieme Helie Lucas, Algerian Sociologist and Founder of Secularism is a Women’s Issue

Mario Ramadan, Co-Founder of Freethought Lebanon

Maryam Namazie, Iranian-born Rights Activist, Writer and Conference Organiser

Nadia El Fani, Tunisian Filmmaker

Nasreen Rehman, Co-Founder and Chair of British Muslims for Secular Democracy

Nina Sankari, Polish Secular Activist

Noura Embabi, Muslim-ish President

Peter Tatchell, Human Rights Campaigner

Pragna Patel, Director of Southall Black Sisters

Rana Ahmad, Head of the RDF Arab Atheist Community

Rayhana Sultan, #ExMuslimBecause

Richard Dawkins, Author and Scientist (subject to availability)

Sadia Hameed, Spokesperson of the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain

Sanal Edamaruku, Founder and President of Rationalist International

Sarah Peace, Nigerian Artist and Director of Fireproof Library

Savin Bapir Tardy, Counselling Psychologist for The Iranian and Kurdish Women’s Rights Organisation

Shelley Segal, Singer/Songwriter

Sukhwant Dhaliwal, Founder and Editorial Collective Member of Feminist Dissent

Tasneem Khalil, Swedish-Bangladeshi Journalist and Editor of Independent World Report

Teresa Gimenez Barbat, MEP, Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe and Euromind

Usama al-Binni, Arab Atheists Network Activist

Victoria Gugenheim, Award-winning Body Artist

Waleed Al Husseini, Palestinian Writer and Founder of Council of Ex-Muslims of France

Yasmine, Confessions of an ExMuslim

Yasmin Rehman, Women’s Rights Campaigner

Zehra Pala, President of Atheism Association of Turkey

Zineb El Rhazoui, Moroccan-born Columnist for Charlie Hebdo

I know some of these people, and have heard of many others, and I wish I could go. The only issue I have is how, with so many speakers, everyone’s going to get a chance to talk! I count 67 people on the list above, and even if there were 8 hours per day of talks, that’s a maximum of 15 minutes per speaker. Perhaps there will be panels.