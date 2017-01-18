Reader Joshua Lincoln sent us some lovely photos of damselflies; his notes are indented:

My friend Wally once said that birds are a gateway drug for dragonflies. I don’t think that it could be put any better than that.

I will include some Anisopterans (dragonflies; aniso=different ptrery=wing; the front and back wings are different in shape) next time and some Zygopterans (damselfliesl zugos=even ptery=wing; the front and back wings are essentially the same), now. All except the Argia translata are from Vermont (where I live), the A. translata is from Mission, Texas.

Familiar Bluet (Enallagma civile) female. Possibly the most widely distributed damselfly in North America. The Familiar Bluet flies until later in the season than many other damselflies.