A monument to lab mice

This photo, from a site apparently called 9gag, is labeled as “In Novosibirsk there is a monument to all the lab mice who lost their lives in DNA research”.

a8pqmq3_700b

 

h/t: Arno M.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm and filed under awards and honors, Science. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    Posted January 18, 2017 at 3:44 pm | Permalink

    I wonder if it’s mouse-sized. It’s hard to tell from the photo.

    Reply
  2. John H. McDonald
    Posted January 18, 2017 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

    Am I really the first pedant to point out that the DNA is spiralling the wrong way?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: