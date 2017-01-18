A monument to lab mice

This photo, from a site apparently called 9gag, is labeled as “In Novosibirsk there is a monument to all the lab mice who lost their lives in DNA research”.
h/t: Arno M.
I wonder if it’s mouse-sized. It’s hard to tell from the photo.
Am I really the first pedant to point out that the DNA is spiralling the wrong way?
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 45,030 other followers
I wonder if it’s mouse-sized. It’s hard to tell from the photo.
Am I really the first pedant to point out that the DNA is spiralling the wrong way?