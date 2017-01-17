Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Thanks to Grania for keeping the Hili dialogues going when I was in LA! Now I’m back in Chicago, and it’s Tuesday, January 17, 2017: National Hot Buttered Rum Day. There are no other national holidays of note.

On January 17,1912, Robert Falcon Scott reached the South Pole, only to find that Roald Amundsen had beaten him by one month and three days. Scott, of course, perished on his return, but alongside his body was a sledge of plant fossils that had been dragged by hand—fossils that proved that Antarctica had once been joined to other continents (see the story of Glossopteris in WEIT). On this day in 1929, Popeye the Sailor Man (who ate his spinach) first appeared in the comics. And on January 17, 1991, Operation Desert Storm began, launching the first Gulf War.

Notables born on this day include Benjamin Franklin (1708), Al Capone (1899), Betty White (1922; she’s 95 today), Eartha Kitt (1927), James Earl Jones (1931), Shari Lewis (1933), and Andy Kaufman (1949). Those who died on this day include John Ray (1705), the conjoined twins Chang and Eng Bunker (1874), Francis Galton (1911), Dougal Haston (1977), and Bobby Fischer (2008). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are still chafing about the weather, but there’s a lot of cold to come; Hili is making reference here to both the Paris conference and the Illiberal Leftism of the West.

Cyrus: The frost is coming back. Hili: I don’t like these frosts from the West.

Cyrus: Znowu idą mrozy.

Hili: Nie lubię tych zachodnich mrozów.