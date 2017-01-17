Readers’ wildlife photos

How about some wildflowers today to remind us of the spring that is coming up in the Northern Hemisphere? These come from reader Mike McDowell, and his notes are indented (his website and gallery are here):

Even during intense insect missions (tiger beetles, robber flies, etc.), I’ll take time to photograph interesting wildflowers whenever I find them. All ten that follow were photographed in southern Wisconsin; some have a conservation status of special concern. Anyway, I don’t recall seeing wildflower photography collections on your website, so I thought I would help spread a little cheer for readers in the form of botanical natural beauty.

Prairie Fame-flower – Phemeranthus rugospermus:

blog06301418a
Sand MilkwortPolygala polygama:
blog06061513a
Venus’ Looking Glass Triodanis perfoliata:
blog06061512a
Eastern Prickly-pear CactusOpuntia humifusa:
blog0628142a
Clustered Poppy-mallow Callirhoe triangulata:
blog0713143a
Dotted HorsemintMonarda punctata:
blog07261516a
Rough Blazing StarLiatris aspera:
blog0904163a
Silky AsterSymphyotrichum sericeum:
blog0904162a
American Pasqueflower Anemone patens:
pasque2
Yellow Lady’s SlipperCypripedium pubescens [JAC: this is an orchid]:
blog0601144a
  1. pablohb1
    Stunningly beautiful. Just what I needed to cheer me up today!

  2. jblilie
    Beautiful photos Mike!

  3. Debbie Coplan
    So nice to wake up to such beautiful photographs.
    Thanks!

