How about some wildflowers today to remind us of the spring that is coming up in the Northern Hemisphere? These come from reader Mike McDowell, and his notes are indented (his website and gallery are here):

Even during intense insect missions (tiger beetles, robber flies, etc.), I’ll take time to photograph interesting wildflowers whenever I find them. All ten that follow were photographed in southern Wisconsin; some have a conservation status of special concern. Anyway, I don’t recall seeing wildflower photography collections on your website, so I thought I would help spread a little cheer for readers in the form of botanical natural beauty. Prairie Fame-flower – Phemeranthus rugospermus: