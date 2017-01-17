Monster gator in Florida

Readers Michael (and contributor Matthew Cobb) sent a video of a monster American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) crossing a path near Tampa, Florida. It was estimated to be 13-15 feet long, but they can get up to 20 feet.

As you can imagine, it’s gone viral on social media.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 17, 2017 at 2:30 pm and filed under reptiles. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

12 Comments

  1. Douglas E
    Posted January 17, 2017 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    The folks on the ground taking pictures might be candidates for a Darwin Award.

    Reply
    • Frank Bath
      Posted January 17, 2017 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

      Too true, they can really run. I would have been out of there no messing.

      Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted January 17, 2017 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

      I know – I don’t understand why they weren’t running away screaming & crying like I would be.

      Reply
  2. BobTerrace
    Posted January 17, 2017 at 2:42 pm | Permalink

    It looks fake to me.

    Reply
    • Douglas E
      Posted January 17, 2017 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

      I believe the consensus is that it is real. There was another big one wandering a golf course in mid-2016, and snopes give it a True.

      Reply
    • busterggi
      Posted January 17, 2017 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

      Definately some forced perspective at least, some funky focusing in that video.

      BTW, does that path look like its maybe only six or so feet wide at most back where the people are standing?

      Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 17, 2017 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    I lived in Tampa for a couple years when I clerked for a federal judge there years ago. Used to wake up some mornings to find a gator doing laps in the backyard pool. Nothing like this behemoth, though.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted January 17, 2017 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

      Looks as fake as the crocodile that took Capt. Hook’s hand in Peter Pan.

      Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted January 17, 2017 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Wikipedia reports:

    ” The largest reported individual size was a male killed in 1890 on Marsh Island, Louisiana, and reportedly measured at 5.8 m (19 ft) in length, but no voucher specimen was available, since the alligator was left on a muddy bank after having been measured due to having been too massive to relocate. If the size of this animal were correct, it would have weighed approximately 1,000 kg (2,200 lb)”

    From the image in the video, it’s pretty hard to estimate size. A telephoto lens naturally magnifies foreground objects. One should always remember to carry a tape measure on outings in the wild.

    Reply
    • Carl
      Posted January 17, 2017 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

      The 23 foot “Alligator” mentioned by the newscaster as alive in India today is no doubt a Salt Water Crocodile.

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted January 17, 2017 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

        Yeah those salties are scary. Alligators and crocs really terrify me because they’ve lived a really long time on earth as a species so they must have some cunning we don’t know about 🙂 and also they can run fast on their hind legs and if you climb a tree they can wait underneath it for days.

        Reply
  5. SA Gould
    Posted January 17, 2017 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

    I have friends who live in Florida, and it’s no big deal. They have learned to live with them, mostly. Especially golfers, another slow-moving species unless pressed into action.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: