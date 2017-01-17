Monster gator in Florida

Readers Michael (and contributor Matthew Cobb) sent a video of a monster American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) crossing a path near Tampa, Florida. It was estimated to be 13-15 feet long, but they can get up to 20 feet.
As you can imagine, it’s gone viral on social media.
The folks on the ground taking pictures might be candidates for a Darwin Award.
Too true, they can really run. I would have been out of there no messing.
I know – I don’t understand why they weren’t running away screaming & crying like I would be.
It looks fake to me.
I believe the consensus is that it is real. There was another big one wandering a golf course in mid-2016, and snopes give it a True.
Definately some forced perspective at least, some funky focusing in that video.
BTW, does that path look like its maybe only six or so feet wide at most back where the people are standing?
I lived in Tampa for a couple years when I clerked for a federal judge there years ago. Used to wake up some mornings to find a gator doing laps in the backyard pool. Nothing like this behemoth, though.
Looks as fake as the crocodile that took Capt. Hook’s hand in Peter Pan.
Wikipedia reports:
” The largest reported individual size was a male killed in 1890 on Marsh Island, Louisiana, and reportedly measured at 5.8 m (19 ft) in length, but no voucher specimen was available, since the alligator was left on a muddy bank after having been measured due to having been too massive to relocate. If the size of this animal were correct, it would have weighed approximately 1,000 kg (2,200 lb)”
From the image in the video, it’s pretty hard to estimate size. A telephoto lens naturally magnifies foreground objects. One should always remember to carry a tape measure on outings in the wild.
The 23 foot “Alligator” mentioned by the newscaster as alive in India today is no doubt a Salt Water Crocodile.
Yeah those salties are scary. Alligators and crocs really terrify me because they’ve lived a really long time on earth as a species so they must have some cunning we don’t know about 🙂 and also they can run fast on their hind legs and if you climb a tree they can wait underneath it for days.
I have friends who live in Florida, and it’s no big deal. They have learned to live with them, mostly. Especially golfers, another slow-moving species unless pressed into action.