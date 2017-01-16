Monica Crowley, accused plagiarist, quits position with Trump administration

As I’ve reported previously (here and here), Monica Crowley, whom Trump’s appointed to be senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council, was accused of extensive plagiarism not just in a 2012 HarperCollins book (which has since been pulled), but also in her Ph.D. thesis at Columbia University. Now, according to CNN and the Washington Times (link below), there’s even more plagiarism, and Crowley has bowed out of the offered position:

Here’s an excerpt from the CNN report (my emphasis):

The Washington Times first reported the news of Crowley’s decision. A transition official confirmed the move to CNN. [JAC: they mean confirmed Crowley’s decision, not her taking a position with CNN! Bad writing!] “After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” she told the Times in a statement. “I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal.” CNN’s KFILE originally reported last week that Crowley had plagiarized more than 50 times in her 2012 book “What the Bleep Just Happened.” In response to the story, publisher HarperCollins pulled the book from sales until it could be updated to include proper attribution. CNN’s KFILE later found thousands of words plagiarized in Crowley’s 2000 dissertation for her Columbia University Ph.D. Columbia has said any review of her work would be kept confidential. A review of Crowley’s columns for the Washington Times also found plagiarism in seven columns.

I’m not sure what motivates people, in these times of Googling, to plagiarize—to publish words not your own as if they were your own. I’ve previously reported that book publishers try to guard against this simply by putting in the contract that you can’t do that kind of stuff, for it’s impossible to vet an entire book for instances of plagiarism. But sooner or later, as C. J. W*l*m*n and Jonah Lehrer discovered (the latter self-plagiarized and fabricated quotes), you’re going to be caught out, and then your reputation is shot.