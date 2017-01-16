Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Monday, January 16, and a holiday in the U.S.—Martin Luther King Day. As for me, I’m off in a short while to tape the Rubin Report, and then immediately flying back to Chicago. That means that posting will be light today.

As for food holidays, it’s National Fig Newton Day (“Fig Roll” if you’re in the UK), and International Hot and Spicy Food Day. In the U.S. it’s also National Religious Freedom Day, honoring the Virginia Assembly’s adoption on this day in 1786 of Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom—the precursor of the Constitution’s First Amendment. Here’s the last paragraph of Jefferson’s statute, one of the three accomplishments engraved on his tombstone (“President of the US” was not one of them):

Be it enacted by General Assembly that no man shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry whatsoever, nor shall be enforced, restrained, molested, or burthened in his body or goods, nor shall otherwise suffer on account of his religious opinions or belief, but that all men shall be free to profess, and by argument to maintain, their opinions in matters of Religion, and that the same shall in no wise diminish, enlarge or affect their civil capacities. And though we well know that this Assembly elected by the people for the ordinary purposes of Legislation only, have no power to restrain the acts of succeeding Assemblies constituted with powers equal to our own, and that therefore to declare this act irrevocable would be of no effect in law; yet we are free to declare, and do declare that the rights hereby asserted, are of the natural rights of mankind, and that if any act shall be hereafter passed to repeal the present or to narrow its operation, such act will be an infringement of natural right.

On this day in 1945, Hitler and his retinue moved into the underground bunker (Führerbunker), where he and others (Eva Braun, Goebbels et famille), met their end as the Russians took over Berlin.

Notables born on this day include Eric Liddell (1902), the “muscular Christian” in the movie Chariots of Fire, famous for refusing to run in the Olympic 100-meter heats because they were held on a Sunday. He later became a missionary in China, was interned by the Japanese, and died in 1945 of a brain tumor. Here he is running in the British Empire games in 1924:

Others born on this day include Dian Fossey (1932), Susan Sontage (1933) and Sade (1959). Those who died on this day include Edward Gibbon (1794) and evangelist Herbert W. Armstrong (1986). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is working a guilt trip on her staff; perhaps she’s petulant because she can’t go outside in the snow:

Hili: I wonder what you have in your defence. A: Defence in what case? Hili: Think it out for yourself.

In Polish:

Hili: Ciekawa jestem, co masz na swoją obronę?

Ja: W jakiej sprawie?

Hili: Sam się domyśl.

As lagniappe we have two Jesus memes today. This one is from reader Ivan and is called “Republican Jesus”:

And from reader jsp: “Bird Jesus”: