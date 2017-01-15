Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! I’m fending off the damp cold of Cork by sipping on Spanish Hot Chocolate (indistinguishable from any other kind of hot chocolate in my opinion).

Today is the anniversary of the “Miracle on the Hudson” when Captain Chesley Sullenberger landed Flight 1549 in the Hudson River after colliding with birds after take-off. It was less of a miracle for birds as they ended up being culled by the thousands in an effort to prevent such an accident from happening again.

Today is also the 16th birthday of Wikipedia which first went online on this day in 2001. Although it is not without its problems, it still remains a valuable starting point for researching anything quickly online.

Today is also the birthday of Finnish composer Osmo Tapio Räihälä and American singer Lisa Lisa.

Over in Poland, the four-footed cousins are once again engaged in serious discussions of serious subjects. I’m not sure why the subject on entropy is bothering Cyrus today. Could it be the cold winter?

Cyrus: We should talk it over thoroughly.

Hili: But what exactly?

Cyrus: Well, maybe the second law of thermodynamics?

In Polish

Cyrus: Powinniśmy to wszystko przedyskutować.

Hili: A co dokładniej?

Cyrus: No chociażby to drugie prawo termodynamiki.