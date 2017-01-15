Sean Caroll’s keynote talk at LogiCal

Last night, Sean Carroll (a cosmologist at CalTech and the Official Website Physicist™), gave the keynote address at the LogiCal meetings. As he told me at dinner beforehand, he was trying to condense all five of his Gifford Lectures (given in Glasgow last year) into a single hour. It was, like his Gifford Lectures, a summary of his excellent book The Big Picture.
Given his task, he did a good job, laying out the reasons why we completely understand all the physics of everyday life (he is of course a physical determinist), explaining why dualism isn’t possible, but also noting that we can talk about things, like meaning and purpose and value, that are “emergent phenomena”, consistent with but not possible to explain in the language of particle physics.
The only part of his talk that baffled me, as it did in his book, is his explanation of why entropy seems to be a violation of the symmetrical laws of physics, since it increases with time, but why (or so I thought), the passage of time from past to future is more or less an illusion. He asked a very good question: “Why do we remember what happened yesterday but don’t remember what hasn’t happened yet?” His explanation—that we don’t fully grasp the Second Law of Thermodynamics—didn’t satisfy me, and I’m still seeking an answer. Any reader who can explain this to me is encouraged to do so below.
Sean has developed into a very dynamic and engrossing speaker, with a lot of humor, and it was a very good after-dinner talk, but one with a lot of brain food.
Sean presenting “The Core Theory”: the equation that completely explains the physics of everyday life. It’s in his book.
I had the pleasure of dining with Sean before the talk, and asked him the perennial question, “Why is there something instead of nothing?” His answer was that the question doesn’t make sense—yet. “Why questions”, he said, always come embedded in a larger framework—often, in my view, a religious one—but in this case, said Sean, it’s possible that that question, meaningless now, might someday find an answer if we learn more about the circumstances that produced our universe and that may be producing other universes.
Anyway, I urge you to read his book, The Big Picture, which is deservedly popular. Although I don’t agree with some of it, most notably his compatibilism on free will, by and large it’s a rewarding read, and accessible to all educated people.
This afternoon, Dan Barker, co-President of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, is giving his own take on the issue: “Free Will, a Beautiful and Useful Illusion.” I’ve read the draft manuscript for him on this issue, and, as you can imagine, we had long and strong disagreements. I’ll see from his talk whether I had any influence on his thinking. Given his responses in our email correspondence, I doubt it. I’ll report back.
One possible response (rather than an answer) to ‘why is there something rather than nothing’ is ‘what’s so special about nothing that you’d expect it to be the default setting of the universe?’
Of all the possible states of the universe, nothingness seems to be a rather special state, possibly more unlikely than the seemingly ‘fine tuned’ universe we find ourselves in.
I’m looking forward to seeing the filmed version of the event (I see a camera in the background behind Sean). I watched all his Gifford Lectures.
I’ve read Sean’s book and enjoyed it very much.
I hesitate to differ from Sean Carroll on physics, but as I see it he gets into problems with the 2nd Law of Thermo owing to adopting a fully deterministic interpretation of quantum mechanics (Everettian QM). From there the only way to explain the 2nd Law is by the boundary condition, specifying a highly ordered starting point of the universe, which doesn’t seem to me that satisfactory.
Alternatively, if one just puts some quantum indeterminacy (dice throwing) into the low-level QM, such as at the collapse of the wavefunction, then 2nd Law behaviour arises automatically whatever the boundary condition.
Either way, the issue isn’t fully resolved.
++ Sean’s book.
I also loved Sean’s book. And I really like his multi-level way of looking at things.
So I still don’t get something. Let’s suppose, as Jerry and even Sean say, that everything is determined by the laws of physics — I suppose the Core Theory. Still, when I have to decide, say, what car to buy, I am going to read reviews of cars, talk to friends, test drive various models and generally study the situation before I engage in what we call “making up my mind” — making a choice. (Sorry, I know “choice” is a bad word on this forum.) I do not know how to avoid seeing it that way. Do you? Well, then, isn’t this what Sean refers to in his book, talking about levels of understanding? On the car-buying level, I think I am making a choice. And I am, even if I have none. I can not get around that use of words. What else can I do?
As for the 2nd law. Isn’t it just that the laws of physics are symmetric under space reversal and even time reversal? But entropy can’t increase in both directions, we know that.
sub
My understanding of memory and the arrow of time, and I think Carroll’s as well, starts with the idea that memory itself is in some sense an illusion. When we “remember” the past, what’s really happening is that we infer it from the traces it leaves in our brains.
This may seem like hair-splitting, but consider a scenario in which you come upon a broken egg lying on the sidewalk. Without having seen the egg fall, you can reasonably infer, from the evidence you see in the present, that there was an unbroken egg nearby in the recent past. You do not infer that there will soon be an unbroken egg in the near future, because that would violate the Second Law.
In the same way, we interpret the state of our brain in the present as evidence of the influences that acted on it in the recent past, not as premonitions of the future, and it’s the Second Law that enables us to do this reliably. That process of inference is what we call memory.