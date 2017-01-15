I get more creationist email

This comment came (with ID given) from the author of the religious site Gleaning the Scriptures. It was offered as a comment on my post “Adam and Eve: More than two ancestors?”

God made Adam and Eve. If God made Adam and Eve He can make others and not include that in The Bible: testing our faith. Yahova does not have to include everything in The Bible. is not a spoon feed set up. There is a lot of knowledge that comes to people who have turned to Yahova.

Why evolution is not true: We have been studying and recording nature scientifically for thousands of years. If eveolution is true you must be able to show me one instance, ONLY ONE, of a mother giving birth to another species. One mutation after another, yes, but there must be a point where the DNA goes from that of a man to that of a “whats to come”.

If you are a woman, let me know when you give birth to a “whats to come”. People bear people and salmon bare salmon. This has been, is and always will be. Its really simple.

Note: The new species has to be able to give birth to more of its same species, or be able to give birth at all. There is no continuation of life in a mule or whatever that thing is.

Further, when have you seen, ever, where a mutation has aided an animal in both life and finding a mate: never. the only thing evolution has to hinge on is the fact that there are many species with similar attributes. This is because God created them and the environment that they survive in. Darwin was wrong.