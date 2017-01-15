I get more creationist email

This comment came (with ID given) from the author of the religious site Gleaning the Scriptures. It was offered as a comment on my post “Adam and Eve: More than two ancestors?”
God made Adam and Eve. If God made Adam and Eve He can make others and not include that in The Bible: testing our faith. Yahova does not have to include everything in The Bible. is not a spoon feed set up. There is a lot of knowledge that comes to people who have turned to Yahova.
Why evolution is not true: We have been studying and recording nature scientifically for thousands of years. If eveolution is true you must be able to show me one instance, ONLY ONE, of a mother giving birth to another species. One mutation after another, yes, but there must be a point where the DNA goes from that of a man to that of a “whats to come”.
If you are a woman, let me know when you give birth to a “whats to come”. People bear people and salmon bare salmon. This has been, is and always will be. Its really simple.
Note: The new species has to be able to give birth to more of its same species, or be able to give birth at all. There is no continuation of life in a mule or whatever that thing is.
Further, when have you seen, ever, where a mutation has aided an animal in both life and finding a mate: never. the only thing evolution has to hinge on is the fact that there are many species with similar attributes. This is because God created them and the environment that they survive in. Darwin was wrong.
I think readers here should now be educated enough about evolution to refute the two big claims in this critique (put in bold), so I’ll leave it to you to do that, and then will email your responses to the author. The author is an adult, and seems pretty set in his/her ways, so you needn’t treat the person with kid gloves. But, of course, please try to be temperate in your response. I am not, however, going to cut out mockery of faith this time.
It’s fun crowdsourcing responses to creationists.
I hope others have fun with this. It just makes my head hurt.
Hmmm wonder how, if you cannot evolve species, humans managed to evolve a whole bunch of cat, dog, horse, sheep species that were not present in nature … darn we must be gods. Even if some of those dog or cat species have been bred for looks and are rife with healthproblems
There is a great example of evolution online (tried to find the link through a Google search but unsuccessful so far). It shows a large page consisting of rectangles going from white to black. The individual change in greyscale from one to the next is imperceptible and yet when looking at the whole page it is clear that change is happening. Does anyone have the link?
1. Gross misunderstanding of the incremental effects of natural selection and the conditions required for speciation.
2. Obvious counterexample: Development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria. Closer to home, the development of lactase tolerance in humans.
*lactose*
How can you disbelieve in evolution if you can’t even define it?