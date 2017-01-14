When anti-Israel criticism becomes anti-Semitism: German court rules that torching of synagogue reflected criticism of Israel’s policies

Whenever I say that there’s a thin line between anti-Semitism and criticism of Israeli’s policies, I get excoriated. Truth be told, I think that not a trivial part of movements like BDS or campus protests against Israel are directed not at Israeli politicians, but against Jews themselves. BDS founders have covertly (and sometimes overtly) expressed approbation for the elimination of Israel itself, and there’s simply too much opprobrium directed at Israel—as opposed to other states whose malfeasance is far worse—to be explained by politics alone. Finally, the New York Times reported in 2014, after the synagogue attack discussed here took place, that demonstrators in Belgium and France were shouting not “Down with Israel!” or even “Death to IsraelI”, but “Death to the Jews!”
This opinion has been sustained by a new decision by a European high court—in Germany no less.
In February of 2015, as reported by The Jerusalem Post (and an article in The Daily Beast), a German judge convicted three German-Palestinian men of tossing Molotov cocktails at a synagogue in the city of Wuppertal. The charge on which they were convicted was “serious arson,” but here’s the kicker: the learned judge pointedly added in his decision that the crime was not motivated by anti-Semitism, declaring instead that it came from “a desire to bring attention to the Gaza conflict.”
Does that make sense? Why should German Jews be attacked for what is going on in Israel? Are they responsible for what happened in Gaza? No, the only explanation is that these men wanted to attack Jews, or a Jewish place of worship.
Now I’m not all that keen on added penalties for “hate crimes”, as I feel that punishment should be levied solely for an act itself and not because the perp has some animus against a group. Further, I’m not sure that anti-Semitism would have caused a German judge to levy a longer sentence or whether Germany recognizes anti-Semitic “hate crimes”. (One reader told me that skinheads who had done the same thing were treated much more harshly.)
What offends me is not the judge’s failure to issue a harsher punishment, but his flat claim that throwing Molotov cocktails at a place of worship in Germany constitutes political criticism rather than anti-Semitism. What world is that judge living in? There is, after all, an Israeli embassy to demonstrate against! As Vox noted yesterday:
The court’s decision is baffling — and deeply troubling. The men didn’t target the Israeli Embassy or one of its consulates. They attacked a Jewish institution. To conflate Israelis with Jews — and to say that a disagreement with the policies of the former somehow justifies attacking the latter — is by definition anti-Semitic. And if there is a line between anti-Israel sentiments and anti-Semitic ones, this attack definitely crossed it.
“The ruling judges … found that it was somehow logical that if you were angry with the state of Israel you would choose [to attack] a synagogue, because there are no objects of the state of Israel to protest,” Deidre Berger, the director of the AJC Berlin Ramer Institute for German-Jewish Relations, told me Friday. “It’s very difficult for us to get a sense of the dimensions of the problems of anti-Semitism in Europe when cases of anti-Semitism are not characterized as such.”
Let’s face it—in many parts of the Middle East, both children and adults are taught not to hate Israeli politics, but to hate Jews per se—as seen by the vile Nazi-like caricatures of Jews coming from both private and state media in that region. This indoctrinated Jew-hatred is also reported by ex-Muslims like Ali Rizvi and Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Talk about “Islamophobia”!
Those who claim that implementing a two-state solution—which I favor, but am increasingly wondering if it’s workable—will act to eliminate Muslim animus against Israel are living in La La Land.
But to the point: just this week, a German higher court affirmed the lower court decision, which included suspended sentences for all three men. The decision that the act was not anti-Semitic was also affirmed.
What’s especially ironic about this is that the synagogue previously on that site was burned by the Nazis on the infamous Kristallnacht of November 9/10, 1938, and had been rebuilt. Back then it was clearly anti-Semitism, now it’s criticism of Israeli policy toward Gaza. Does any rational person believe that?
James Kirchick at The Daily Beast made a startling but accurate analogy:
A group of skinheads torch a black church somewhere in the Deep South. Upon being apprehended by the police, they cite the injustices that Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe has visited upon the white farmers of his country as justification for their arson. Mugabe is black, he rules on behalf of “the black race,” and therefore black people everywhere must be made to feel responsible for his crimes.
Anyone making such a ridiculous argument would rightly be labeled a racist. But change the victims from black people to Jews, and the perpetrators from pale neo-Nazis to dark-skinned Muslims, and a great many people will claim that what is obviously a crime motivated by blatant bigotry is in fact a politically-inspired protest.
Amen!
And if someone was to leave bacon near a mosque, he’d be punished with a harsh sentence for a hate crime…
I am sick of how illiberal leftists are quick to invoke Hitler as in insult to describe things they don’t like (Trump is literally Hitler) yet suddenly their concern for Jewish people goes out the window if the perpetrator of a hate crime is Muslim.
And I have decided to stick with “illiberal leftists’ as that is Johnathan Haidt term of choice. The root of liberal is liberty he explained, and classical conservatives can believe in liberty as can classical liberals. It is the authoritarians who are dangerous, and they can be either left or right. The RW version of SJW is the Social Jesus Warrior. Analyse their arguments sometime – RW SJWs are a mirror image of left wing SJWs.
Great points, Cindy. I am really looking for some reasoned debate from liberals, but I am finding none. All I have seen is grandstanding and trying to create a certain image. The recent comments by John Lewis, to the effect that Trump is not legitimate, are a good example. This man is clearly using his connection to the civil rights movement to create a certain image and motivate ill-informed people. Lewis’s comments divide the country and are absurd.
Lewis is not alone in this thinking…he just has the guts to say it. I would say his reasoning for saying so is much more legitimate than Trumps reasoning for years in saying Obama was not legit because he was born in Kenya or some foreign land…like maybe the 50th state. Trumps pathetic remarks back to Lewis just show how he can dish it out but boy he cannot take it.
Whether the judge considers it political or Anti-Semitic is irrelevant. Germany has no particular law against hate crimes. A politically motivated crime is not be more or less punishable than a racially motivated one. And a punishment has been handed out. Suspended, but that, too seems like a verdict a first perpetrator gets in Germany for a crime against property without damage to people.
While I strongly disagree with the judge, it doesn’t really matter for the verdict.
Given that, why would the judge then comment on whether the motive was anti-Semitic or political?
Thank you for speaking out in defense of Israel. There are people who don’t understand how one-side this whole conflict is. It is true that many children in the Middle East are indoctrinated with a passionate hatred of Jews. They want to literally eliminate Israel, which is why the behavior of Kerry and Obama with respect to the U.N. is so deeply disturbing.
I thought Jerry was speaking out, not in defense of Israel, but in opposition to persecution of Jews.
Just the information about the pervasive antisemitism in the Arab world which is a dirty secret, never to be mentioned in the “polite society”, is a defense of Israel.
Very good and correct posting here. I can’t think of anything to add except to say, the bigotry in this case lies with the judge and that is the only reasonable conclusion. How could he possibly come up with this 1 plus 1 equals 3.