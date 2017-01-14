Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! Welcome to the weekend. I’m filling in for Jerry while he slumbers in a different time-zone; but he will join us in a couple of hours.

Today is the anniversary of NBC’s Today show (1952), the Casablanca Conference in WWII (1943) and an accidental explosion on the USS Enterprise (1969). No, not that one. It’s also the birthday of Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters fame (1969).

 

Over on the other side of the world Hili is usurping the role of the laws of physics.

Hili: I will count to three and you will hide in the kitchen.
A: Do I have a choice?
Hili: No.

dsc00003

In Polish:

Hili: Liczę do trzech, a ty schowaj się w kuchni.
Ja: A mam wybór?
Hili: Nie.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:30 am and filed under Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Phil Rounds
    Posted January 14, 2017 at 6:36 am | Permalink

    Are you sure it’s not the anniversary of the explosion of Dave Grohl’s hair? 😀

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: