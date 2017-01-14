Reader Karen Bartelt has sent some photos of birds from Panama. Her notes:
All of these were from areas near the Canopy Tower (ie, within the old Canal Zone) [see her other pictures, and the Tower, here]:
White-vented Plumeleteer (Chalybura buffonii), female:
Blue-chested hummingbird (Amazilla amaiblis):
Broad-billed motmot (Electron platyrhynchum):
Whooping motmot (Momatus subrufescens):
Common potoo (Nyctibius griseus) [JAC: These are among the world’s most cryptic birds, looking for all the world like a piece of tree sticking up in the air]:
Beautiful photos, Karen!!
“Electron” – that’s great! But I don’t know why..