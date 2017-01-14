Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Karen Bartelt has sent some photos of birds from Panama. Her notes:
All of these were from areas near the Canopy Tower (ie, within the old Canal Zone) [see her other pictures, and the Tower, here]:
White-vented Plumeleteer (Chalybura buffonii), female:
p1090238wvp
Blue-chested hummingbird (Amazilla amaiblis):
p1090343bch
Broad-billed motmot (Electron platyrhynchum):
p1090531bbmm
Whooping motmot (Momatus subrufescens):
p1090634wmm
Common potoo (Nyctibius griseus) [JAC: These are among the world’s most cryptic birds, looking for all the world like a piece of tree sticking up in the air]:
p1090547potoo
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 14, 2017 at 9:00 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Merilee
    Posted January 14, 2017 at 9:06 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photos, Karen!!

    Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted January 14, 2017 at 9:07 am | Permalink

    “Electron” – that’s great! But I don’t know why..

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: