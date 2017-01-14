Forbes’s choice of best popular biology books of 2016

As I’m out at a meeting in Los Angeles (with a hotel room having a lovely view of the LAX runways–seriously, it’s cool: photo at bottom), I can’t really post much on science, which requires reading a paper several times and then having a lot of time to write about it. So for today’s biology fix, let me just leave a link to an article in Forbes, where GrrlScientist names her ten best popular science books of 2016. Rather than list them, I’ll give her photo of the group. She gives longer descriptions in her text:

Now I haven’t read any of these yet, though Matthew Cobb reviewed Mukherjee’s book in Nature, where he gave it a mixed but generally positive assessment. A book about domestic cats, The Lion in the Living Room, is, according to GrrlScientist, largely about toxoplasmosis, in contrast to a book I once wanted to write—one about the biology of house cats and how it reflects evolution in their ancestors. (I believe that book has also been written, but I can’t remember its name.)

Several of the books appear to be about the “inner lives” of animals, but the one I want to read most is Frans de Waal’s Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? [2016, Granta Books; Amazon US; Amazon UK].

If you’re a birder, you’ll want to see GrrlScientist’s list in Forbes of “The 12 best books about birds and birding in 2016.”

And the view from my room—the runways of LAX:

