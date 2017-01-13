by Matthew Cobb
From the tw*tter feed of Martin Stevens, who started the whole ‘spot the’ business with his work on nightjars, here’s a cracker. I have no idea where the pesky crustacean is…
Spot the shore crab. #colsci pic.twitter.com/wRdfZs9GfP
— Martin Stevens (@SensoryEcology) January 13, 2017
I’m absolutely terrible at these, but somehow I spotted this one (I think!) within 30 seconds.