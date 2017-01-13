Reader’s wildlife videos

Tara Tanaka (flickr site here, Vimeo site here) has produced a very short (12 second) video of a Northern Flicker. Have a look, preferably on its Vimeo site in high definition. Her notes:

Taken from my blind this morning – probably the best view I’ve ever had of a Yellow-shafted Northern Flicker [Colaptes auratus]. I had one land briefly in the window of my blind, but the view was nothing like this.

Tara added this later:

it’s not often you get to see Flickers so close. You can tell this is a female by the lack of a black moustache.