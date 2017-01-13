Biden gets the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Now tell me that this video from yesterday (longer 17-minute version here) doesn’t bring a tear to your eye—it sure did to Biden’s—or at least a glow in your heart. Here Vice-President Joe Biden, a good man, is surprised by President Obama awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.
God, I’ll miss these guys. In only a short week we’ll be plunged into at least four years of darkness, but at least we can remember these final days. Goodbye, guys: it wasn’t a perfect run, but it was a good one.
One of the many reasons that Obama’s tenure in the White House has been so wonderful is that he clearly has enjoyed being president and has taken advantage of the opportunities his position has offered. He has invited numerous artists to perform at the WH and has had more state dinners than, for example, Bush and Reagan. And he had a surprise party of the highest order to honor the vice president. So much class. So much cool.
+1
I fear that this likable social side at the movement (in some ways) overshadow the many doubtful political actions and failures over his tenure.
But, in the long run, I think it will be the political aspects, and its consequences that will be remembered.
I like Joe Biden, but I don’t like the precedent of a sitting President awarding his VP (or really any member of his cabinet) this medal. Its too self-congratulatory, to in-crowd (if that makes sense). And while he’s had a long fairly liberal career in politics, I also can’t think of any specific action he’s done in the last 8 years to distinguish himself from others – with the exception of one. Biden – somewhat accidentally – came out publicly in support of same sex marriage before any other major political operator did. He pretty much started the snowball rolling on that one. Would it have started rolling without him? Maybe. But nevertheless, historically, his 2012 statements put it front and center and forced Obama, the democratic party, and pretty much everyone else to discuss the matter seriously.
In any event, I’m somewhat ambivalent. A good politician…but maybe not distinguished medal of freedom good. And I really *really* hope this doesn’t start a chain reaction of future Presidents giving over-the-top awards and accolades to their VPs and others. Its really easy to envision Trump abusing this precedent.
I would like to warn about the ever present perils of confirmation bias, and cognitive dissonance here.
I think that history, when time has given opportunity for the smoke and dust to settle a little, will not take kindly to Obama’s presidency.
Contrary, I would not be surprised if it will be viewed as very bad, in light of its long term consequences and lost opportunities.
Well, let’s see: Got us out of two hugely expensive wars (rather than into new wars — first president not to invade another country since Jimmy Carter, 1977-1981), righted the economy after a brush with a second Great Depression, extended health care to all citizens, supported LGBT rights wherever possible, no scandals, steady at the helm in keeping pressure on the Islamists (keep them on the defensive instead of the offensive; Bin Laden dead), sane leadership, acceptance of atheists (you’ve forgotten the shout out in his 2009 Inaugural Address?), classy family …
“Bad” compared to which presidents? Bush II whom he followed?
Forgot about Clinton …
I think I read somewhere that this isn’t the first time a President awarded the Medal to a Vice-President.
“God, I’ll miss these guys.”
Me too. Very unhappy about 2016. Good effing riddance to 2016.
Hang on folks, the next 4 years are going to be a bumpy ride.