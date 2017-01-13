Biden gets the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Now tell me that this video from yesterday (longer 17-minute version here) doesn’t bring a tear to your eye—it sure did to Biden’s—or at least a glow in your heart. Here Vice-President Joe Biden, a good man, is surprised by President Obama awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.

God, I’ll miss these guys. In only a short week we’ll be plunged into at least four years of darkness, but at least we can remember these final days. Goodbye, guys: it wasn’t a perfect run, but it was a good one.